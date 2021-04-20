American Coney Island 114 W Lafayette Blvd, Detroit, MI 48226, USA

Detroit's Regional Delicacy Philly has its cheesesteaks; New York, its bagels with lox. Locals in these places are seemingly born with a precise vernacular and ingrained cultural etiquette on how to order these food items. Detroiters are not left without their regional delicacy: the Coney Island. Despite its geographically disorienting name, it's not a Brooklyn theme park but rather a hot dog topped with chili and sliced onions. When you're in town and ready to make the acquaintance of the de rigueur Detroit food item, head to American Coney Island, one of the historic downtown purveyors of this quintessential dish.