AMA | Art Museum of the Americas

201 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
| +1 202-370-0147
For the Lover of Latin Art Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Tue - Sun 10am - 5pm

For the Lover of Latin Art

The Art Museum of the Americas is supported by the Organization of the American States and has a permanent collection that focuses on contemporary Latin American and Caribbean art by both established and up-and-coming talents. Although it’s on the beaten tourist path and right near the White House, most visitors to D.C. don’t realize this small museum exists (look for the yellow wrought-iron sculpture near the entrance). The upside is that there are absolutely no crowds to contend with. The second-floor galleries are separated by a magnificent blue tiled loggia inspired by Aztec and Incan art, and there's a small sculpture garden with a water fountain and a statue of Xochipili, the Aztec god of flowers.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
