Al's Authentic Hand-Made AttireIt was by accident that I found Al's, while trying to find parking for an event in North Beach. It immediately stole my heart with their window display of vintage inspired, hand made shoes and clothing and I'm so glad that I went in.
The fact that Al Ribaya named his first store 'Taming of the Shoe' is reason enough to swing by this location! At this store in North Beach he will style anyone that walks in hoping to own his bespoke suits, bags and shoes.
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
Head to Al's Attire for Bespoke Clothing and Shoes in San Francisco
It makes sense that Al’s Attire should be in North Beach, San Francisco’s own Little Italy, since their ethos of bespoke footwear and clothing is reminiscent of the Italian tailoring tradition.
Stop in the shop and over the course of several fittings—two are required for each bespoke piece of clothing and one for shoes or boots—you’ll be able to choose your own fabric and designs and walk away with a garment that is entirely your own.
Al’s is focused on maintaining a lasting relationship with their clients and will keep all your measurements on file for when you come back for your next bespoke piece.
Price varies depending on certain specifications like extra custom fittings and luxury fabrics; call 415.693.9900 to get your own quote.
Al’s Attire is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 7 pm and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.
