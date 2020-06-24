Aliiolani Hale
417 South King Street
+1 808-539-4999
Mon - Fri 8am - 4:30pm
History and Modern Culture in One PlaceKnown today as the Hawaii Five-O headquarters façade, Aliiolani Hale means "house of the heavenly king" in the Hawaiian language. The building was designed under King Kamehameha V and served as a palace with government offices for the Kingdom of Hawaii until the monarchy was overthrown in 1893 and the Republic of Hawaii was established. Shortly after Hawaii became a US state, the building was renovated. However, as the government grew, various departments moved out of Aliiolani Hale and now the Hawaii State Supreme Court makes use of this historic building along with a museum about the Hawaii judiciary and a law library. In front of the iconic building, there is a statue of King Kamehameha I, who founded the Kingdom of Hawaii.
almost 6 years ago
Happy Kamehameha Day!
King Kamehameha I is known as Hawaii's greatest king. He unified the Kingdom of Hawaii in 1810 and protected the islands against other countries' interest in the remote islands. As an important person in Hawaiian history, he has four statues in his likeness. The one in front of Aliiolani Hale is well known and makes regular appearances on the Hawaii Five-O television show. Kamehameha I has his own state holiday on June 11. Government offices and local businesses close business to honor the father of a unified Hawaii and celebrate Hawaiian culture and heritage. The statue of Kamehameha at Aliiolani Hale is decorated with leis for the holiday and a floral parade through downtown Honolulu marks the day of festivities.