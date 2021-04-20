Where are you going?
Algonquin Hotel

59 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Website
| +1 212-840-6800
Cocktail hour at the Algonquin Hotel New York New York United States

Cocktail hour at the Algonquin Hotel

I suppose the Algonquin is an obvious pilgrimage for anyone with a fascination for the 1920s, but it certainly didn't disappoint. The ambience conjured everything I imagined of a legendary literary bolthole and more importantly my White Russian was delicious, accompanied by superb bar snacks and delivered to me by a most solicitous and engaging pair of waiters. The place managed to make me feel like it was me who was the famous guest - the kind of sensation that will have me going back for more.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert
