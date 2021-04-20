Where are you going?
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1301 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts
The Adrienne Arsht Center is a performing arts venue and cultural hub where the Miami City Ballet, the New World Symphony, and the Miami Symphony Orchestra perform. There are also series from the Cleveland Orchestra and the Florida Grand Opera, as well as jazz and dance performances. There is always something going on at the center, and Miami locals take advantage of VIP access to shows on a regular basis. The theater also hosts the major national tours of Broadway hits such as The Color Purple and Chicago.
By GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert

AFAR Editors
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago

Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts

Performance arts center hosting special events as well as the Miami City Ballet.

