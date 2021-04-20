ABC Carpet & Home

ABC Carpet and Home

This six-story department store located in the Flatiron district of Manhattan surprises: It’s pure luxury disguised by a generic name and lives up to the promise of hidden treasure. No matter whether you count on pulling out the plastic or not, wandering through the various open boutiques feels a bit like a high-end indoor flea market where all the sellers happen to have impeccable taste, where imported delights suspend from high ceilings, and unique jewelry creations decorate glass cabinets. It’s a bohemian version of Vogue magazine come to life.