7 Star Pepper

Five-Star Chinese Food
There’s some confusion about this place’s real name — even the restaurant can’t seem to decide whether it’s 7 Stars Peppers, 7 Stars Pepper, or something else. But whatever you call it, they make some mean hand-shaven noodles. Highlights of their Szechwan-style Chinese menu include garlic-sauteed green beans, green onion pancakes, and chicken chow mein with thick, chewy hand-shaved noodles. The little bowls of kimchi that they set out when you sit down are spicy and addictive. Hot pot is very popular here, and you’ll often see large groups gathered around a steaming pot of broth. Service is incredibly fast and friendly, and the prices are very reasonable, with most items $10 or less.