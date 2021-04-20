Where are you going?
7 Star Pepper

1207 South Jackson Street
Website
| +1 206-568-6446
Five-Star Chinese Food Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 11am - 9pm
Mon - Wed 11am - 3pm, 5pm - 9:30pm
Thur 11am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm

Five-Star Chinese Food

There’s some confusion about this place’s real name — even the restaurant can’t seem to decide whether it’s 7 Stars Peppers, 7 Stars Pepper, or something else. But whatever you call it, they make some mean hand-shaven noodles. Highlights of their Szechwan-style Chinese menu include garlic-sauteed green beans, green onion pancakes, and chicken chow mein with thick, chewy hand-shaved noodles. The little bowls of kimchi that they set out when you sit down are spicy and addictive. Hot pot is very popular here, and you’ll often see large groups gathered around a steaming pot of broth. Service is incredibly fast and friendly, and the prices are very reasonable, with most items $10 or less.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
