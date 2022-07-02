The Los Angeles–based architect is one of the most beloved—and polarizing—figures in his field.

share this article

ADVERTISEMENT

And while a few critics feel the building is too bold or even a symbol of imperialism, there’s no disputing that the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao has been a very profitable source of income for the city. Photo by f11photo/Shutterstock The Walt Disney Concert Hall was created in memory of Walt Disney. 2. Walt Disney Concert Hall Where: Los Angeles, California

When: Open for concerts and special events

Visit: laphil.com The Walt Disney Concert Hall, one of Gehry’s most famous works, is internationally considered to be one of the most acoustically desirable concert halls in the world. In 1987, Lillian Disney set aside $50 million to establish a concert hall in downtown Los Angeles to commemorate her late husband, Walt—yeah, that Walt Disney. Gehry’s proposal was selected from a pool of several candidates, and after a few bumps in the road (including two years when the project was put on a pause), the structure was completed in 2003. Sadly, Lillian Disney passed away in 1997 and never saw the finished work. Today, Walt Disney Concert Hall is home to the Los Angeles Philharmonic, but visitors can also catch contemporary, jazz, and world music acts there. In a rather unusual move, the hall was designed so that the orchestra and audience would occupy the same space—some seats are so close to the musicians that concertgoers can see the performer’s sheet music. To perfect the hall’s sound, Gehry worked with Japanese acoustician Yasuhisa Toyota. The hall’s interior partitions and wave-like ceiling all act as part of the space’s acoustical system while echoing elements of the exterior’s design. The Walt Disney Concert Hall is now considered to be one of the definitive examples of deconstructivist architecture, a 1980s design movement that opposed symmetry and emphasized rebellion. Fun fact: the Walt Disney Concert Hall was originally planned to be built in stone, but after the success of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, the committee insisted on metal, despite Gehry’s protests. Photo by Ken Wolter/Shutterstock The Weisman Art Museum is sited on the banks of the Mississippi River. 3. Weisman Art Museum Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

When: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Visit: Free, wam.umn.edu If you see a bright beam of light rising alongside the Mississippi River in Minneapolis, it’s probably not divine intervention but sunlight bouncing off the Weisman Art Museum. Located on the University of Minnesota’s campus, the building was first intended to be a teaching museum but was later opened to the general public. The Weisman was established in 1934 by and named after Minneapolis-born, but Los Angeles–based philanthropist Frederick R. Weisman, who wanted to share his massive collection of art with the world. Originally, Weisman’s pieces were kept in an auditorium on campus; by the late 1980s, it was beginning to outgrow its original space. Today, the museum is home to 25,000 artworks (with an emphasis on American artists like Georgia O’Keeffe) and also houses one of the world’s largest assemblages of traditional Korean furniture. The building was officially unveiled in 1993 and saw a major addition (also designed by Gehry) in 2011, which nearly doubled the gallery space. Photo courtesy of Children's Institute The Children's Institute Watt Campus was designed by Gehry pro-bono. 4. Children’s Institute Watts Campus Where: Los Angeles, California

When: Daily 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Visit: Free, childrensinstitute.org For more than a century, the Children’s Institute (abbreviated as CII) has helped Los Angeles families and children heal from traumatic experiences with free support services regarding child abuse, child care, and early education, plus other resources. In 2020, CII broke ground on a new facility in South L.A.’s Watts neighborhood—the project was designed pro bono by Gehry. The new building serves as a community and therapy center and as the headquarters of the LAPD Community Safety Partnership and Watts Gang Task Force, a program founded 15 years ago intended to reduce gang violence.