Artnova Gallery Nevada

25 Via Bel Canto
+1 702-568-0248
Luxe International Collection

One-woman show, "JZ," curates a luxury home furnishings store at the Village with pieces from all over the world, from Asian statement pieces to Italian Carrara marble. Highlights include custom-order furniture, Persian carpets, and stunning chandeliers. Portofino caters to all budgets—price points vary from $2 for little knickknacks, to $200,000 for one-of-a-kind pieces.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

Abby Tegnelia
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Mexican Market

The Village is designed in the style of a Mediterranean town with cobblestoned streets, but Tesoro has its eye on Mexican traditions. Colorful statues, kitchen accessories, tiles and crosses are on display in this gorgeous home decor and accessories store that's jam-packed with goodies.

