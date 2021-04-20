18 Reasons
3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
| +1 415-568-2710
More info
Sun - Sat 6pm - 10pm
Soup for Supper at 18 Reasons18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together.
Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of the city's food scene between Valencia and Guerrero, they offer classes like Carving a Turkey and Making Jam, as well as host community dinners that they call Soup for Supper.
Join locals at the 18 Reasons Community Center for a class or Soup for Supper—$5 gets you a gourmet bowl of soup, fresh bread, and connection to the foodie community.
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Cooking Classes in San Francisco
Eating is something of an academic sport in San Francisco and several schools offer the chance to learn about food and how to make it before digging in to the delicious homework. The Cheese School offers several cheese-tasting classes and Beretta’s cocktail courses are a date-night favorite. Local market Bi-Rite’s 18 Reasons community center offers seasonal courses where you might pick up tricks on how to make pizza dough or learn the finer points of champagne tasting. International cooking lessons span the globe with European food at Chef Joe’s Culinary Salon.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Take Part in the Mission Culinary Community at 18 Reasons
Looking for a community workspace, gallery, and meeting, classes, and event venue all in one space? Check out 18 Reasons, an independent nonprofit organization that’s part of the BiRite Market family in the Mission.
What used to be several different organizations merged into the one 18 Reasons last year, and now is above all a Mission community space focused primarily on delicious and sustainable food, wine, and their local producers.
18 Reasons regularly holds cooking classes, book and film clubs, gardening camps, and dinner discussions; become a member, and you’ll receive advance notice (and discounts!) for everything. Check out their website for the full calendar.
