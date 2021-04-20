18 Reasons 3674 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA

More info Sun - Sat 6pm - 10pm

Soup for Supper at 18 Reasons 18 Reasons is a new type of community center—one that connects San Franciscans to food and food to community. The goal is to they teach San Franciscans how to cook and eat together.



Run by the locally famous Bi-Rite organization in the heart of the city's food scene between Valencia and Guerrero, they offer classes like Carving a Turkey and Making Jam, as well as host community dinners that they call Soup for Supper.



Join locals at the 18 Reasons Community Center for a class or Soup for Supper—$5 gets you a gourmet bowl of soup, fresh bread, and connection to the foodie community.