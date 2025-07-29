7 Storybook Places to Visit by Sea in Europe

Ancient stories come to life while visiting mystical Stonehenge, legendary castles, and medieval towns in Northern Europe aboard with Explora Journeys. Starting August 2026, with itineraries ranging from 7 to 13 nights, these trips are part of regional sailings that also include Iceland and Greenland. They showcase a mix of art, culture, and history, along with stunning, rugged landscapes.

Each destination feels like a dream, much like the way Explora Journeys reimagines the art of ocean travel. Spacious, all ocean-view suites complement nine dining options and an indoor and outdoor wellness center, including a spa. Set sail in 2027 aboard the highly anticipated new ship, EXPLORA IV. Here are some of the itineraries that capture the enchantment of these fascinating countries in Northern Europe, each with its distinct personality and culture.

Bike Copenhagen, see Skagen, and hike the Seven Sisters Waterfall

Explora Journeys’ 12-night experience with stops along Scandinavia’s western coasts—including Norway’s beautiful destinations Molde, Trondheim, Lofoten Island, and Ålesund—begins in the capital city of Copenhagen, Denmark. After enjoying morning coffee on the terrace of a light-filled suite, ride a bicycle through the city’s cobblestone streets. Then, stop in the Nørrebro district for a spandauer, the traditional creme-filled Danish pastry, before continuing a two-wheeled journey to the home of Hans Christian Andersen.

Visit Skagen, a seaside fishing village known for its brightly colored houses and beautiful light. While there, admire the stunning landscape paintings created by the 19th-century Skagen Painters at the Skagen Museum.

Pack hiking boots for the Geiranger, Norway, port-of-call, and hike to the nearby Seven Sisters waterfall, one of the largest in the country, and see Geirangerfjord, the most famous of the area’s UNESCO-protected fjords. Afterward, retreat to the ship’s Ocean Wellness spa for a bespoke aromatherapy massage or facial.

Spot whales and ice floes Courtesy of Explora Journeys

Visit Stonehenge, medieval Bruges, and Bryggen, Norway

From its starting point in Great Britain, this seven-night Explora Journeys sailing winds its way up to Norway and back again, stopping in Flåm, Bergen, and Nordfjordeid before ending in Copenhagen, showcasing the region’s rich history and landscape. See the 4,500-year-old megaliths of Stonehenge, followed by late afternoon tea and scones in the English coastal town of Southampton, the port from which the Mayflower set sail.

Tour the network of canals in the medieval city of Bruges, Belgium, sometimes called the “Venice of the North,” by boat, then wander across its tiny arched bridges and through its meandering streets. In this walkable city that resembles a storybook village frozen in time, it’s not uncommon to find busy lacemakers at work on their craft in the windows of quaint boutiques and numerous Belgian chocolate shops.

The journey also includes two relaxing days at sea. Soak in the Ocean Wellness center’s hydrotherapy pool, sit in the sauna or salt cave, and continue to unwind with one of the world’s rarest whiskies at the Malt Whiskey Bar.

The Norwegian coast Courtesy of Explora Journeys

See nature at its most dramatic in the Norwegian town of Bergen, framed by seven mountains and home to the impressive Hardangerfjord and Sognefjord, “the king of the fjords.” Kayak or take a boat across these narrow waterways.

Once back on land, visit the 400-year-old fishermen’s huts in Bryggen. A UNESCO World Heritage site, Bryggen features multicolored buildings, now home to small shops, galleries, and local artists’ and designers’ studios, where it’s possible to pick up a hand-knit Nordic sweater or Viking-inspired jewelry.

See Star Wars sites in Ireland, visit a Scottish castle, and listen to Strauss in Hamburg, Germany

The rugged Icelandic landscape Courtesy of Explora Journeys

An extraordinary trip that seems like floating backward in time, Explora Journeys’ 10-night itinerary begins in Hamburg, Germany. From there, it dips down to Southampton, England, then sails north to Greencastle, Ireland, and Scotland’s Isle of Lewis before heading to Iceland.

In Hamburg, visit its marvelous waterfront brick warehouse district known as HafenCity, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and attend a Strauss concert at the acoustically magnificent Elbphilharmonie (aka “the Elphie”), the city’s answer to the Sydney Opera House. Afterward, grab a table at an area restaurant for a platter of North Sea oysters with a River Elbe view.

Enjoy one of three days at sea at The Conservatory Pool, and sunbathe while nibbling on freshly made crêpes and artisanal gelato. Or sign up for a sunrise yoga class, while breathing in fresh sea air on the deck.

Step into the shoes of Luke Skywalker in Ireland while visiting the sites where Star Wars was filmed along the rugged coast of Malin Head, before sipping Irish whiskey at Sliabh Liag Distillery in Donegal County. While in Scotland, visit the Victorian-era Lews Castle, which, like Downton Abbey, once served as a hospital for World War II patients. Take home a piece of Scottish history while learning the ancient art of weaving, and buy a Harris tweed jacket in the Outer Hebrides.