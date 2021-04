Hidden Toronto: Where all the old buildings lie

It doesn't take long for a visitor to realize that most of Toronto 's activities focus around eating and drinking. A visitor may also notice the stark architecture that competes for space in the sky. Many of Toronto 's older buildings aren't showcased like in Vancouver or Quebec City and are hidden in the towering shadows. It was a relief to discover Toronto's Distillery District with the use of my Afar.com app, which also helped me weave myself from my Westin Harbour Castle Hotel to unique Toronto spots highlighted on Afar.com. At the Distillery District within these reclaimed industrial buildings, you'll find vintage shops, many patios serving beer and wine in the sun, and specialty stores featuring chocolate, coffee, housewares and even a leather-shaped rhino that can be used as a stool or makeshift desk. Each building also has the year it was built written on a plaque hung on the exterior and an explanation of what the building's original purpose was. Wander around or go for a distillery tour. Be sure to walk in any door you're unsure of; you'll be pleasantly surprised.