Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

145 Queen St W
Website
| +1 416-363-8231
Free Concert Series plus Opera and Ballet under One Roof Toronto Canada

More info

Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Opened in 2006, the Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts right in the crux of downtown at Queen and University is a gorgeous forum for performances from the National Ballet of Canada and the Canadian Opera Company (COC). For those looking for a frugal experience, the COC holds free concerts most Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon, and some Wednesdays at noon or 5:30 p.m. in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre. Though the National Ballet’s most famous performance is The Nutcracker, performed, of course, during the holiday season, the company also performs other family-pleasing ballets including Sleeping Beauty and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland from time to time.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

