Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts

Free Concert Series plus Opera and Ballet under One Roof
Opened in 2006, the Four Seasons Centre for Performing Arts right in the crux of downtown at Queen and University is a gorgeous forum for performances from the National Ballet of Canada
and the Canadian Opera Company (COC). For those looking for a frugal experience, the COC holds free concerts most Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon, and some Wednesdays at noon or 5:30 p.m. in the Richard Bradshaw Amphitheatre. Though the National Ballet’s most famous performance is The Nutcracker
, performed, of course, during the holiday season, the company also performs other family-pleasing ballets including Sleeping Beauty
and Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland
from time to time.