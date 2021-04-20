Le Sélect Bistro

A Taste of Paris in Toronto

Toronto has an abundance of amazing brunch options and Le Select Bistro is definitely up there as one of my fave spots in the city.



The menu is great and capable of satisfying all cravings, from the Croque Monsieur et Madame to the Pain Dore Aux Pommes (French Toast) which is absolutely insane!



I also can't resist giving into my guilty pleasure, a Kir Royale made with prosecco and cassis!



Every time I walk by, I always feel as though i'm walking by a typical bistro in Paris! They also have an amazing front AND back patio, both very private with a roll out awning to shield from the rain!