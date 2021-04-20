Le Sélect Bistro
432 Wellington St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1E3, Canada
| +1 416-596-6405
Photo courtesy of Le Sélect Bistro
More info
Sun 10:30am - 9:30pm
Mon 11:30am - 9:30pm
Tue - Thur 11:30am - 10pm
Fri 11:30am - 10:30pm
Sat 11am - 10:30pm
Hidden French diningA hidden gem in Toronto, Le Sélect Bistro serves a diverse selection of French dishes from brunch to dinner. Try out their moules au porc fume et à la maudite, which features Atlantic Mussels steamed in strong Québec Ale with smoked pulled pork. Make sure to come back for a filling breakfast, too, to taste their French toast stuffed with apples and cranberries, drizzled with Canadian Maple syrup.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Best French Brunch in Toronto
Though Le Sélect could be classified as a stereotypical French bistro—with its burgundy leather studded banquettes, black and white tiles and that je ne sais quoi—its French inspired brunch is a pleasant surprise.
Condo dwellers get up early to beat the crowds for gravlax on croissants, mimosas and interesting brunch fare like scallops and asparagus.
The variety of sandwiches, salads, brunch classics and entrees is impressive and worth the trip if you're looking to end a perfect weekend in Toronto.
Condo dwellers get up early to beat the crowds for gravlax on croissants, mimosas and interesting brunch fare like scallops and asparagus.
The variety of sandwiches, salads, brunch classics and entrees is impressive and worth the trip if you're looking to end a perfect weekend in Toronto.
over 6 years ago
A Taste of Paris in Toronto
Toronto has an abundance of amazing brunch options and Le Select Bistro is definitely up there as one of my fave spots in the city.
The menu is great and capable of satisfying all cravings, from the Croque Monsieur et Madame to the Pain Dore Aux Pommes (French Toast) which is absolutely insane!
I also can't resist giving into my guilty pleasure, a Kir Royale made with prosecco and cassis!
Every time I walk by, I always feel as though i'm walking by a typical bistro in Paris! They also have an amazing front AND back patio, both very private with a roll out awning to shield from the rain!
The menu is great and capable of satisfying all cravings, from the Croque Monsieur et Madame to the Pain Dore Aux Pommes (French Toast) which is absolutely insane!
I also can't resist giving into my guilty pleasure, a Kir Royale made with prosecco and cassis!
Every time I walk by, I always feel as though i'm walking by a typical bistro in Paris! They also have an amazing front AND back patio, both very private with a roll out awning to shield from the rain!