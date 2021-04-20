Roy Thomson Hall
60 Simcoe Street
| +1 416-872-4255
Mon - Fri 10am - 5pm
Music and Culture in a Glass Sphere Building at Roy Thomson HallHome to the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, this curved glass building is also a premiere venue for the Toronto International Film Festival. During the year, this iconic building in Toronto serves as concert showcase and special event venue. National Geographic’s Live Series, for example, is great for travel buffs. Tours are available by appointment.
A Week of Chocolate at the Toronto Chocolate Festival
Every fall, chocoholics unite for one week during the ultimate Chocolate Festival.
Indulge in a chocolate themed high tea at the historic King Edward Hotel, dress to the nines at the Chocolate Ball or take a Chocolate Tour.
At the Luxury Toronto Chocolate show near the end of the festival, chocoholics delight in ornate presentations like the terra cotta warriors carved out of chocolate (pictured) to wine and chocolate tastings, demonstration stages/classes and different suppliers offering discounts on this sweet and sugary treat, it's a fun way to stock up before the onset of winter or get a great Christmas present for someone.
http://www.torontochocolatefestival.com
