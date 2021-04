Roy Thomson Hall

Every fall, chocoholics unite for one week during the ultimate Chocolate Festival.Indulge in a chocolate themed high tea at the historic King Edward Hotel, dress to the nines at the Chocolate Ball or take a Chocolate Tour.At the Luxury Toronto Chocolate show near the end of the festival, chocoholics delight in ornate presentations like the terra cotta warriors carved out of chocolate (pictured) to wine and chocolate tastings, demonstration stages/classes and different suppliers offering discounts on this sweet and sugary treat, it's a fun way to stock up before the onset of winter or get a great Christmas present for someone.http://www.torontochocolatefestival.com