A Safe, Practical Guide to Getting Outside While Social Distancing

Yes, you can go outside right now; just keep a safe distance away from others.

Yes, you can (and should!) leave your house to go for a walk right now. Here’s what you need to know.

On Sunday, April 26, almost six weeks after San Francisco’s shelter-in-place order went into effect to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, I took a stroll down to Ocean Beach. Since “lockdown” started, it’s been an important place for residents in my neighborhood to get exercise while social distancing. The main roadway that runs along the dunes has been closed to traffic, allowing pedestrians and bikers to spread out. But that day, the road was packed. Families clustered near the curbs, taking up half the road; bikers weaved closely between people; and pedestrians cut across all this traffic to get to the beach. San Francisco’s shelter-in-place orders are among the strictest in the nation, and this level of activity seemed to defeat the point. And of course, in the middle of it all, I was part of the problem. Don’t get me wrong—it’s more important than ever to go outside right now. The mental health benefits of nature can help alleviate the fear and anxiety spiked by a pandemic. And with many of us stuck inside for the foreseeable future, going out to hike, bike, or simply stroll will help us stay active and healthy, breathe fresh air, and soak up Vitamin D from the sun. But while a walk in the park might feel like a blissful escape from everything that’s going on, where and how we can recreate outside has changed in light of the crisis. Here’s what you need to know to keep yourself and others safe while going outside during lockdown. Is it OK to take a walk right now? Yes! Unless you’re sick or are being quarantined after contact with a sick person, you are absolutely allowed to go outside. Even in cities with strict shelter-in-place orders, which direct residents to stay at home unless they need essential services, such as food or medical care, or engage in essential businesses, there are exemptions for outdoor activity. But whether or not you’re on lockdown, you should still continue to observe the principles of social distancing on your hike or walk. And it’s most effective if you avoid large groups of people and try to stay six feet away from others. Courtesy of Unsplash Now is the time to enjoy some solitude in nature. Can I catch the coronavirus from runners and bikers? Recent speculation on social media that you can catch the new coronavirus from runners or bikers passing by caused a lot of panic. But that theory has largely been debunked. A recent study by MIT’s Dr. Lydia Bourouiba did find that coughs and sneezes can release clouds of particles that can travel as far as 26 feet, but Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at Columbia University, tells Vox that “the risks of virus transmissibility in the air outdoors is likely quite low in those contexts, although this risk hasn’t been definitively measured.” Sunlight, wind, and temperature can all decrease the virus’s infectivity and transmissibility. Do I need to wear a mask while exercising?

After the CDC recommended that people wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings, there has been uncertainty as to whether this applies while exercising outdoors. Currently, there is no compelling medical reason to wear a mask while walking, running, or cycling, if you are maintaining proper social distancing, Henry Chambers, a professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of California, San Francisco, tells the Wall Street Journal. But that only applies if you are really avoiding the crowds and maintaining six feet of space (or more) from others. However, masks have become a sign of solidarity these days. Consider wearing your mask around your neck so you can pull it on to be courteous when you’re passing others. Can I hike with friends? It’s tempting to use your time outdoors to catch up with friends and neighbors, since social gatherings at houses, restaurants, and bars are no longer advisable. And kids in particular may be clamoring for playdates in the park. You can, of course, invite the people you live with to join you for a walk, but meeting up with people from outside your household could defeat the purpose of these strict containment measures. To stay socially distant, avoid close contact—according to the CDC, that means staying farther than six feet away from others. Even with the best intentions, I don’t think I could manage to stay six feet away from a friend on a hike. I can picture it: We’d have oddly loud conversation over the awkward distance and trip over ourselves trying to gauge proper separation on a narrow path. And then at the end of it all, we’d probably accidentally hug goodbye. And I can’t even imagine keeping an energetic toddler from bouncing off everyone in the vicinity. Does that mean you have to cross the street whenever you see a person or only go outside if there’s no one else around? No, simply passing another human being is a low-risk situation, but things get tricky when you’re in a crowd, even if you’re with people you love and trust. For now, it’s best to not hike with others. Where can I go for a walk while social distancing? Avoid favorite hiking trails and aim instead for quieter spots. Popular places are still getting mobbed during this pandemic: Many national parks were recently forced to close because the crowds created unsafe conditions, and even just last weekend, hundreds of thousands of visitors swarmed the beaches of Southern California. But the more people there are in an area, the harder it is to maintain that required six feet of distance. Even as shelter-in-place restrictions start to loosen in the parks and playgrounds of cities across the country, it’s still best to avoid the crowds. Rather than head for a beloved overlook or waterfront, consider a long walk around your neighborhood. AllTrails is a great resource for finding trails, paths, and urban walks near you. The app and website use your location to provide you with nearby hiking suggestions, with information about distance, difficulty, and popularity. You can use a map view of search results to find trails within walking distance from your house or filter by usual trail traffic.

