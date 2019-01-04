How to Visit the National Parks During a Shutdown

While national parks, including Joshua Tree, technically stay open during government shutdowns, most services are suspended and many facilities close.

The government shutdown puts your upcoming national park trip in peril. Now what?

Most park lodgings are operated by private concessioners, which are not required to cease services during shutdowns. If the area surrounding these accommodations remains open during the shutdown, the facility should continue running as usual and your reservation should be honored, but it never hurts to call and double check. Popular national monuments like the Statue of Liberty and Muir Woods require visitors to make reservations. During the current shutdown, both of these sites have received third-party funding and are set to remain open, so confirmed reservations won’t be affected and future visitors will be able reserve spots as usual. The new contingency plan also stipulates that outfitter or guided trips in progress at the start of the shutdown will be allowed to continue. But if your trip has not yet commenced, contact the outfitter or tour operator for more information. Wait, if no one is staffing the national parks, does that mean I can get in for free? Yes, without rangers to staff park entrances, there is no one to process entry fees. While a free visit is a windfall for many, the loss of these funds is potentially devastating to the parks. The National Parks Conservation Association estimates that the NPS loses $400,000 per day in entrance fee revenue and notes that many parks rely on those funds to cover operating costs. Consider donating the equivalent of an entrance fee to the park you just enjoyed. It’s easy to make an online donation to the National Park Foundation, and information about donating to specific parks is available on their individual websites at nps.org under the “Get Involved” section of the page menu. Courtesy of Shutterstock National parks enthusiasts can still enjoy most lookouts, including Mather Point in Grand Canyon National Park. So what services and facilities can I expect if I visit a national park



According to the new contingency plan, “Park roads, lookouts, trails, and open-air memorials will generally remain accessible to visitors, but there will be no NPS-provided visitor services, including restrooms, trash collection, facilities and roads maintenance (including plowing), and public information.” Most visitor centers will be closed, so don’t expect to be able to be able to ask a question or grab a map.

Trash services are suspended, so many trash receptacles will be covered to discourage use. Expect to pack out all your trash.

Many restrooms will be locked, but in some parks, vault toilets do remain unlocked until they become unusable. There won’t be anyone to maintain these, so pack your own roll of toilet paper or take note of the nearest restroom outside of the park.

Most emergency response personnel are considered nonessential employees and furloughed during a shutdown; if you get injured or find yourself in a dangerous situation, help will not be readily available. On December 24, 2018, during the current shutdown, a man hiking in Big Bend National Park broke his leg and had to be carried out by other hikers. Only one park ranger was available to respond.

Without rangers, there are no NPS-guided services or educational programs, which can be especially disappointing to families traveling with children. Permits issued for special events like weddings that require on-site supervision are likely to be rescinded.

