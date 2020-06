How to Visit the National Parks During a Shutdown

When you’re gazing out at the sunrise across the Grand Canyon, wiping mist from Yosemite’s Bridalveil Falls from your forehead, or counting the seconds until an impending eruption of Old Faithful at Yellowstone, government bureaucracy is likely the last thing on your mind. Who wants to think of paperwork and politics when the great outdoors is calling? Then bam—news of a government shutdown breaks and, as a federal agency, the National Park Service (NPS) closes too. But due to recent changes to shutdown procedures, many parks now remain technically open, although understaffed, leaving the visiting public with few resources, little information, and a lot of uncertainty. We’re here to help. Here is a guide to everything you need to know about visiting the national parks during a government shutdown.

First things first: Is it actually possible to visit my favorite national park?

During past government shutdowns, the national parks have closed entirely, most memorably during the first half of the 16-day shutdown in 2013: gates were locked, roads closed, and all services suspended. In other instances, however, states have been allowed to step in and cover the necessary costs to keep their local parks open.

Since January 2018, a new contingency plan stipulates that most parks will remain open during a shutdown, even though the thousands of dedicated employees who protect and run these national treasures will be furloughed. This is likely to change again someday, but in the meantime, the gates are open, and you can still visit, but nobody is home.

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Popular areas like Yosemite’s Mariposa Grove are likely to be closed to limit potential distruction to the area.

But what about my reservation?

However, due to the lack of support, parts of the parks may be closed, such as campgrounds, heavily trafficked attractions, or roads that require regular maintenance. Be sure to check the park’s website at nps.org for alerts of these closures, but also mind the notification at the top of the page stating that during the shutdown, the website will not be updated. Many parks are able to post anticipated closure information before shutting down, and some parks do sneak in updates during the shutdown, but it’s worth a quick Google search to see if there is any news about the park you’d like to visit. Campsite claim jumpers can be a big problem during a government shutdown. Without rangers to supervise reservations and mediate disputes, there’s nothing stopping another group from setting up camp in your reserved area, and you may be left high and dry—especially if you’d snagged a particularly coveted spot. The LA Times reports that users who reserved through Recreation.gov , the booking website for many national parks, and who don’t show up due to this uncertainty can file for a refund and won’t be charged the usual $10 cancellation fee . Reservations at private campgrounds, which are not operated by NPS staff and which remain open, will likely be honored.