Grand Canyon Joins Growing List of Closed National Parks

On the evening of April 1, 2020, the Grand Canyon became the latest U.S. national park to close to visitors because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The country’s second-most popular park shut down abruptly after National Park Service (NPS) officials received a letter from the Heath and Human Services director and chief health officer for surrounding Coconino County recommending the move.

Over the past two weeks, parks across the country locked their gates, barring access to visitors who have swarmed these public spaces, making it impossible to follow proper social distancing protocols in the face of this highly infectious disease. But while almost all of the top 10 most-visited parks closed, the Grand Canyon, which welcomed nearly 6 million people last year, remained a concerning holdout.

The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, which represents more than 1,800 current, former, and retired employees and volunteers of the National Park Service, used the continued stream of visitors at the Grand Canyon as an example of why all parks should be closed. In a March 31 letter to the Department of the Interior, the organization pointed out that even while most basic services in the Grand Canyon were closed, roads remained open and hundreds of visitors were congregating at popular viewpoints.

When park did finally close following the recommendation by local health officials, it happened so quickly that it took residents by surprise, reports the Arizona Republic. Barriers sprang up and law enforcement officers suddenly started turning visitors away.