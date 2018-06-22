The One Summer Treat You Need to Try in All 50 States

Across the country, we wait eagerly for summer’s seasonal fruits, fried treats, and nostalgic snacks. These 50 are always worth the wait.

With poisonous leaves and stringy stalks, rhubarb is an unlikely choice for the table. But hardy pioneers on the North Dakota prairie turned this hard-to-kill plant into a prize: strawberry-rhubarb pie. The acerbic, scarlet-colored stalks are harvested in early June before they toughen up. Diced rhubarb is then paired with strawberries and sugar—lots of sugar—to create lip-smacking pies, preserves, puddings, and even wine. A post shared by Ohio Pawpaw Festival (@pawpawfest) on Jul 13, 2015 at 6:59pm PDT Ohio: Pawpaws Have you ever eaten a hillbilly mango? How about a Quaker delight or a poor man’s banana? These are all names for the pawpaw, an obscure U.S. tree fruit that you’ve probably never tried. Pawpaws (not papayas, which are known as pawpaws in many countries) grow in southern Ohio, where residents can’t get enough of their banana-mango-kiwi flavor and custard-like texture. At the Ohio Pawpaw Festival, you can taste pawpaw ice cream, salsa, tamales, and beer! Oklahoma: Fry bread tacos Chewy, homemade fry bread is the secret behind this fusion food, which blends Oklahoma’s Native American heritage with Mexican cuisine. When Native Americans were forced onto reservations in the state, the displaced tribes were often requisitioned flour, salt, and lard. They turned these three ingredients into something new: fry bread. The pillow-soft circles are often polished off with a slosh of honey, but they’re even more popular as taco shells filled with ground beef, shredded cheese, tomato, and lettuce. Oregon: Sushi Only in Bridgetown could people who don’t eat meat besides bacon and sushi become known as “Portland vegetarians”—that’s how much people love sushi in this gastronomically alternative city. (After all, it may not be vegetarian, but sushi is lactose-free and nut-free, as well as gluten- and soy-free if you forgo soy sauce.) Trendy enclaves sling sashimi to hipsters (both vegetarian and otherwise) all over the friendly city, and the raw delicacy is particularly refreshing during Portland’s narrow window of summer weather. Critics are raving about the recently opened Nimblefish, where Edomae-style sushi is served on an old-growth blue pine table, of course. Photo by J. Bicking/Shutterstock Pennsylvania: Pretzels Fresh from the oven and twisted by hand, pretzels dipped in mustard are a classic Pennsylvania street food. Invented in Europe in the Middle Ages, pretzels came to the United States via German immigrants. Soft knots are sold out of street carts all over Philadelphia, but if you prefer your pretzels crunchy and hard, check out the bakery tour at Snyder’s of Hanover, where you can bask in the pretzel-scented air. Rhode Island: Hot wieners Don’t call it a hot dog. Known as “hot wieners” or “New York System wieners” in Rhode Island, these frankfurters are made with veal and pork and smothered with a mild, not-quite-chili beef gravy. Request it “all the way” and you’ll also get celery salt, onions, and yellow mustard in your steamed bun—or falling out of it, as the case may be. Accompany your messy non–hot dog like a local with a glass of coffee milk, another Rhode Island favorite. South Carolina: Boiled peanuts Simmered in a seasoned brine for hours, raw, shell-on peanuts soak up the liquid’s flavor and become tender like beans. South Carolina’s official state snack was introduced in the early 1800s by African slaves who cooked the nuts to help preserve them. Boiled peanuts are in season from July through September. They’re sold hot or cold (and still in their slip-off shells) at roadside stands across the state. South Dakota: Chislic South Dakota’s beloved meat on a stick is snapped up at bars and restaurants from Sioux Falls to the Badlands. It’s not quite a shish kebab; chislic is fried instead of grilled, and there aren’t any punk vegetables to break up the party. Cubed red meat (beef, mutton, or venison) is served on or off the skewer and sidled next to saltine crackers. Pair it with an ice-cold beer. Tennessee: Banana pudding This make-ahead dessert is ridiculously easy to whip up and totally refreshing. Dig your spoon down through layers of velvety pudding, slivered bananas, and vanilla cookies, which have turned soft after sitting in the mix. While Tennessee’s upscale restaurants now serve banana pudding made of from-scratch elements, there’s not a kid in the South who hasn’t chowed down on the throwback combo of bananas, Nilla wafers, and instant Jell-O pudding. Texas: Beef brisket In some places, the smell of summertime is cut grass, coconutty sunblock, or ocean breezes. In Texas, it’s beef brisket. Smoked whole and sliced thick, brisket is savory, charred salvation. And while every day is a good day for brisket in Texas, this dish really shines in the season of barbecues and long, lazy days. Franklin’s in Austin gets all the press, and indeed its brisket is exquisite. But if you’d rather not wait in a three-hour line for lunch, just ask a local for a favorite barbecue joint. Fantastic, underappreciated pit masters work their smoky magic across the state from El Paso to Texarkana. Utah: Frog’s eye salad No amphibians were harmed in the making of this dish. Frog’s eye salad epitomizes Utah cuisine, which is inspired by Mormon prudence and pantry staples. Tiny, ball-shaped pasta is mixed with whipped topping, crushed pineapple, and mandarin oranges. Marshmallows and coconut might be added as a garnish if you’re feeling flamboyant. The finished dish is similar to Southern ambrosia salad, except for the substitution of sensible pasta balls for the floozy maraschino cherries. Photo by enchanted_fairy/Shutterstock Vermont: Ben & Jerry’s Phish Food. Chunky Monkey. Cherry Garcia. When two kooky friends opened an ice cream parlor in Burlington in 1978, they changed the world forever (for ice cream lovers, anyway). Back then, they churned out flavors in a wooden tub freezer, serving cones out of a converted gas station with no heat. Although the original Ben & Jerry’s is now just a plaque in the ground, you can head to the factory in Waterbury for a tour or order a double scoop at one of the many shops that have popped up across Vermont. Virginia: Pimento cheese No potluck or church picnic in Virginia would be complete without this Southern staple. Pimento cheese spread is as unpretentious as it gets, a childhood classic that never grows old. The best recipes choose straightforward ingredients over flashy ones: sharp cheddar cheese, plain mayonnaise, and minced roasted red peppers from a tiny jar. Just don’t tell anyone at the picnic that pimento cheese actually originated in the North. Washington: Grilled salmon In the Pacific Northwest, every sunny day is precious and should be relished—and that means eating outside as much as possible. Summer is the season of the salmon run, when the smoky smell of fish grilling on cedar planks permeates the forested land. Native Americans first grilled salmon this way, and today it’s a specialty at Duke’s on Alki Beach in Seattle. Be sure to nab a seat on the deck. West Virginia: Pepperoni rolls Created by Italian immigrants who needed nonperishable lunches in West Virginia’s coal mines, pepperoni rolls are easy to handle and easier to love. These chewy yeast rolls are traditionally stuffed with a no-frills pairing of cheese and pepperoni, the juices of which infuse the bread when they melt. Pepperoni rolls are everywhere in West Virginia, and they’re also included in the meal kits of the U.S. military’s infantry and airborne troops in combat around the world. A post shared by Cheese Curd Festival (@cheesecurdfestival) on May 15, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT Wisconsin: Fried cheese curds When cheese curds are fresh, they squeak. When they’re dipped in batter and deep fried, they could save the world. Break the internet. Banish all manner of the blues and bring about world peace. Salty, cheddar-like curds are actually a by-product of cheese making, and there’s plenty of that going on in Wisconsin. Chew your way to nirvana on a path paved with cheese curds every July at the Cheese Curd Festival in Ellsworth. Wyoming: Buffalo jerky Road tripping through Wyoming? Hiking in Yellowstone? Fuel your adventures with bison jerky, made locally across the state and sold in every roadside stop and gas station. Fine restaurants are also getting in on the cowboy snack, with fancy-pants charcuterie plates of buffalo jerky and artisan cheese. You can also see the nation’s largest herds of bison in Wyoming (and the largest number of tourists trying to snap selfies with the wild and dangerous beasts). Hungry yet?