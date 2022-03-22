Caribbean Islands That Don’t Require a Passport

Photo by Maridav/Shutterstock
By Mariette Williams
Mar 22, 2022
Photo by pics721/Shutterstock
Travelers don't need a passport to visit St. John, one of several Caribbean islands with easy access.
U.S. citizens looking for a tropical vacation within the United States have four great Caribbean islands to choose from. And while you should definitely pack sunscreen, you can leave the passport at home.
If we’ve learned anything in the past two years, it’s that some of the best things are in our own backyards. For Americans, that includes Puerto Rico and the three major territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. John, St. Thomas, and St. Croix).
Although all of these places have great weather and beautiful beaches, each destination has its own distinct activities and attractions. Travelers can go bar hopping in Puerto Rico, diving in St. Croix, ziplining in St. Thomas, and hiking through the sprawling Virgin Islands National Park in St. John.
For U.S. citizens, planning a trip to these islands is relatively uncomplicated. Domestic travelers flying into Puerto Rico no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take any test, and those traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands must show either proof of full vaccination or a negative antigen or PCR test taken within five days of arrival.
And because these islands are considered U.S. territories, the United States does not require a COVID test for U.S. citizens to return to the mainland. For the most up-to-date information, travelers should visit the CDC along with the tourism websites for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
If you’re ready for a weekend getaway or a weeklong recharge, check out our handy guide to the best islands in the Caribbean that don’t require a passport.
Whether in the city, out in the rain forest, or on the beach, visitors to Puerto Rico will find plenty to do.
Each year, Puerto Rico sees millions of visitors, and many head straight to San Juan, the island’s capital. No wonder: Colorful Old San Juan is home to the 16th-century Spanish colonial fortress Castillo San Cristobal and other UNESCO World Heritage sites, and fantastic restaurants like Santaella or La Casita Blanca, where the tostones and mofongo are not to be missed. For after-hours drinks, San Juan’s most popular bar La Factoria is a standout: The James Beard Award–nominee is actually a maze of six different themed bars and dance rooms. For more options, check out El Batey’s laid-back dive bar ambience or the Mezzanine’s cocktails and fine wines served on cozy balconies overlooking Old San Juan.
There’s also lots to do outside the capital city. Consider renting a car and driving out to El Yunque, Puerto Rico’s tropical rain forest, or head to the southwest coast to the Coamo Thermal Springs. Rincon, a town on the island’s west end, is a surfer’s paradise with smaller boutique hotels scattered along the coast. Travelers can catch a wave or a gorgeous sunset on one of Rincon’s beaches. To experience one of Puerto Rico’s bioluminescent bays, head to Laguna Grande in Fajardo, about an hour from San Juan.
Book Now: Fairmont El San Juan Hotel
ADVERTISEMENT
The famed Fairmont El San Juan has been completely renovated since its 1958 debut, but still retains many of its original details, including the 7,000-piece hand-blown chandelier in the hotel’s ornate lobby. The 388-room beachfront resort is less than 10 minutes from the Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport and offers four pools, cabanas with bottle service, and a stellar steakhouse, the Meat Market.
Book Now: Lazy Parrot
Tucked into Puerto Rico’s hilly mountainside, the Lazy Parrot is only minutes away from Rincon’s best beaches. The family-owned boutique hotel has 21 guest rooms, and it’s ideal for those who want a quiet getaway at an uncrowded resort. The hotel has a saltwater pool and hot tub; the on-site restaurant El Nido Pool Bar and Restaurant serves handmade pizzas and warm breakfast burritos that’ll keep you full until lunchtime.
You can reach St. Croix, the largest of the U.S. Virgin Islands, via direct flights from several cities on the U.S. mainland.
Sandy Point is the area’s most attractive white-sand beach, but it’s only open on the weekends. It also closes from April to August for nesting sea turtles, so consider yourself lucky if you get a chance to enjoy this two-mile stretch of paradise. Other good beach options include Buccaneer’s Beach and Rainbow Beach near Frederiksted. Only 28 miles long and 7 miles wide, St. Croix can also be explored by horseback or on an ATV or dune buggy. For water activities, Buck Island Reef National Monument is a great place for snorkeling and diving, and St. Croix’s bioluminescent bay, Salt River Bay National Historic Park, is best experienced at night in a glass-bottom kayak.
After working up an appetite, head to Le Reine Chicken Shack for rotisserie-style chicken and delicious johnnycakes, or visit Savant for seafood right off the boat in an intimate patio setting. St. Croix is also full of historical sites and has two major towns to explore. Christiansted is a harbor-front district where visitors can tour the St. George Village Botanical Garden. Frederiksted, on the west of the island, is a cruise port home to Fort Frederiksted, a Danish 18th-century fort, and the Caribbean Museum Center for the Arts.
Book Now: The Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort
Overlooking the Christiansted harbor, the Wyndham-owned resort has a golf course, two pools, a water sports center, and access to three different beaches. Inside, the 128 guest rooms have huge four-poster beds and soaring ceilings; select rooms have balconies with direct views of the ocean.
Book Now: The Fred
This adults-only waterfront property in Frederiksted is the first new property on the island since 1986. Each of the 22 rooms is designed in bold colors and the hotel’s bar, Drink with Fred, has a long list of inventive cocktails.
St. Thomas is home to the capital of the U.S. Virgin Islands, Charlotte Amalie, which is also a popular cruise port. It’s the most developed of the three major islands and can also be reached by regularly scheduled flights from the mainland.
ADVERTISEMENT
For beaches, you can’t go wrong with the turquoise waters of Magen’s Bay or with Sapphire Beach, which has views of neighboring St. John. Take advantage of St. Thomas’s hilly terrain by hiking up to Drake’s Seat, a lookout spot that offers sweeping views of the Caribbean, or by ziplining at Tree Limin’ Extreme Zipline Park. Culinary options on St. Thomas range from Duffy’s Loveshack, a lively watering hole in Red Hook, to Old Stone Farmhouse, an elegant restaurant with an extensive wine list.
There’s lots to do in Charlotte Amalie too: Pay a visit to the Frenchtown Brewing Company for a tour of the microbrewery and a beer flight with four seasonal brews. Next, climb up the historic 99-step staircase (technically there are 103 steps) for fantastic views. Finally, set aside an hour to two for a self-guided tour of Fort Christian. The red- and green-hued 300-year-old fortress is the oldest standing structure on the Virgin Islands and has served as a prison, government building, and a governor’s residence.
Book Now: Bolongo Bay Beach Resort
One of the few all-inclusive resorts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, the 78-room Bolongo Bay Beach Resort still feels intimate. The guest rooms have views of either the ocean or the tropical gardens, and the resort rests on 1,000 feet of secluded beachfront. Hop aboard its 53-foot catamaran, Heavenly Days, for day sails and epic sunsets.
Book Now: Emerald Beach Resort
Emerald Beach Resort overlooks Lindbergh Bay, one of the most picturesque beaches in St. Thomas. All 90 guest rooms have an ocean view, and the resort has a partnership with JetskiVI for jet skiing and kayak rentals.
St. John is the smallest and least developed of the three main U.S. Virgin Islands.
About 60 percent of the isle is a designated national park, and travelers flock to St. John for its lush, rugged landscape. Keep in mind that St. John doesn’t have an airport. Instead, you’ll have to fly into nearby St. Thomas and ferry over to the island, which takes about 45 minutes. St. John is also a relatively quiet island, which is ideal for travelers who truly want to unplug. Visitors head to Trunk Bay for its powdery white sand, and Cinnamon Bay is great for water activities like windsurfing, snorkeling, and kayaking.
St. John has a collection of restaurants sprinkled around Cruz Bay, the island’s main shopping and restaurant district. The Longboard is a bright and airy Caribbean cantina serving tacos, sushi wraps, poke bowls, and half-price drinks during happy hour. Skinny Legs Bar and Grill is a long-standing dive bar good for a burger and a cold beer, and one of the best dishes on the island is the clam chowder at Lime Inn.
Book Now: The Westin St. John Resort Villas
One of the largest resorts on the island, the Westin St. John overlooks Great Cruz Bay. The 252-room family resort has a 10,000-square-foot pool and private beach—and ferry service from St. Thomas is included in your stay.
Book Now: Gallows Point Resort
Offering 60 newly renovated one-bedroom villas, Gallows Point Resort is a short walk to all the restaurants and shopping in Cruz Bay. The hotel’s onsite restaurant, Ocean 362, sources fresh ingredients from its garden beds, and the third-floor bar offers sunset views.
>>Next: Beyond the Beach: Exploring the Caribbean’s Backroads and Countryside
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy
more from afar