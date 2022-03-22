Caribbean Islands That Don’t Require a Passport

U.S. citizens looking for a tropical vacation within the United States have four great Caribbean islands to choose from. And while you should definitely pack sunscreen, you can leave the passport at home.

If we’ve learned anything in the past two years, it’s that some of the best things are in our own backyards. For Americans, that includes Puerto Rico and the three major territories of the U.S. Virgin Islands (St. John, St. Thomas, and St. Croix). Although all of these places have great weather and beautiful beaches, each destination has its own distinct activities and attractions. Travelers can go bar hopping in Puerto Rico, diving in St. Croix, ziplining in St. Thomas, and hiking through the sprawling Virgin Islands National Park in St. John. For U.S. citizens, planning a trip to these islands is relatively uncomplicated. Domestic travelers flying into Puerto Rico no longer have to show proof of vaccination or take any test, and those traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands must show either proof of full vaccination or a negative antigen or PCR test taken within five days of arrival. And because these islands are considered U.S. territories, the United States does not require a COVID test for U.S. citizens to return to the mainland. For the most up-to-date information, travelers should visit the CDC along with the tourism websites for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. If you’re ready for a weekend getaway or a weeklong recharge, check out our handy guide to the best islands in the Caribbean that don’t require a passport. Photo by Maridav/Shutterstock Puerto Rico has plenty to offer, from beaches to a tropical rain forest. Puerto Rico Whether in the city, out in the rain forest, or on the beach, visitors to Puerto Rico will find plenty to do. What to do Each year, Puerto Rico sees millions of visitors, and many head straight to San Juan, the island’s capital. No wonder: Colorful Old San Juan is home to the 16th-century Spanish colonial fortress Castillo San Cristobal and other UNESCO World Heritage sites, and fantastic restaurants like Santaella or La Casita Blanca, where the tostones and mofongo are not to be missed. For after-hours drinks, San Juan’s most popular bar La Factoria is a standout: The James Beard Award–nominee is actually a maze of six different themed bars and dance rooms. For more options, check out El Batey’s laid-back dive bar ambience or the Mezzanine’s cocktails and fine wines served on cozy balconies overlooking Old San Juan. There’s also lots to do outside the capital city. Consider renting a car and driving out to El Yunque, Puerto Rico’s tropical rain forest, or head to the southwest coast to the Coamo Thermal Springs. Rincon, a town on the island’s west end, is a surfer’s paradise with smaller boutique hotels scattered along the coast. Travelers can catch a wave or a gorgeous sunset on one of Rincon’s beaches. To experience one of Puerto Rico’s bioluminescent bays, head to Laguna Grande in Fajardo, about an hour from San Juan. Where to stay Book Now: Fairmont El San Juan Hotel

