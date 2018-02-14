Mindful Travel Is Easier Than You Think. An Expert Shares Her Tips.

Traveler, look away from the screen. Sara Clemence, author of Away & Aware: A Field Guide to Mindful Travel, is here to help you re-engage with the world on your next trip.

“I’m just old enough to remember what it was like to travel without a cell phone,” says Sara Clemence, a freelance travel writer and the former travel editor of the Wall Street Journal. “There were advantages and disadvantages, of course, but now everyone is taking selfies, checking Facebook, texting somebody they don’t need to be texting—and missing out on the destination around them.” This bugged Clemence so much, she wrote a book on the subject. Away & Aware: A Field Guide to Mindful Travel (Dovetail Press, 2017) is packed with practical advice on how to draw technological boundaries and reconnect with a destination through analog means. We caught up with Clemence at her home in New York City to ask what inspired the book and how she learned to stop worrying and put down her phone. As a travel writer, you face constant pressure to document what your life on the road is like. Was this notion of mindful travel a big departure? It’s easy to get sucked into social media, but I’m not the world’s most egregious example. It’s not like I looked up from my phone in Venice one day and was like, “I haven’t looked around me!” But since writing the book, I am increasingly conscious of how different travel feels when I’m interacting less with my phone. Doing stuff on your phone can be really efficient. You can figure out how to get from place A to place B quickly or find a restaurant. But “most efficient” doesn’t always mean “best.” If you don’t use your phone to figure out public transportation, it will take longer. But this is a vacation, not a commute. Who cares? If you don’t use your phone to figure out public transportation, it will take longer. But this is a vacation, not a commute. Who cares? Technology preempts a lot of conversations we might once have had with strangers—like asking for directions or chatting up a bartender. Completely. It changes your vibe. Say I’m traveling with my family in Hamburg. The kids are hungry, so I’m looking up a lunch spot on my phone. I stop hearing my own children. I’m so focused, it’s like my brain goes inside my phone, and I just tune out sights and sounds and smells around me. It’s weird. In the book, you advise asking strangers for restaurant recommendations instead of vetting everything online. But what if they give you terrible advice? Well, sometimes the recommendations you get online are also terrible. And sometimes terrible is an experience, too! This is part of the modern travel affliction: We feel like we need to maximize every moment. Everything needs to be the best meal or the most beautiful food shot or the most amazing sunset—but that’s not real life, it’s not real adventure, and it’s not real travel. Courtesy of Pexels A bird's eye view of London What was your research process like for Away & Aware? I did a bunch of reading about what device use does to us, and how it affects our bodies and brains in negative ways. Then I started thinking about the way we travel and all the things we are doing with our phones that we don’t actually need phones to do. Like taking photographs. We can shoot an infinite number of photos with our phones—it’s easy, it’s convenient, and it allows us to experiment. But it also makes us mindless in the way we shoot. One of the things I suggest in the book is going back to 35mm. With film cameras, you have a limited number of shots—so you’re not just pushing the shutter button willy-nilly. You think about what’s worth using a frame on, which forces you to consider your surroundings more closely. Right. Suddenly you’re not taking 65 photos of your sandwich. You might not even take one photo of your sandwich. You might be like, “You know what? It’s a sandwich.” [Laughs]

The point of a vacation is to take a break from your hamster wheel of a job, but social media can often just put you on a different kind of hamster wheel. That’s right. I was in London recently, and I saw more people preening and pouting and trying to position their selfie in front of Big Ben than I saw actually looking at the thing! We spend half of our vacations figuring out how we’re going to portray our vacation. [Social media] is affecting the travel industry, too. Hotels and restaurants know that if their place is Instagram friendly, it’s like free marketing. This is part of the modern travel affliction: We feel like we need to maximize every moment. . . . but that’s not real life, it’s not real adventure, and it’s not real travel. Has writing this book made you more cognizant of your own tech habits? So much more aware. People get in line and they pull out their phones. People get on the train and they pull out their phones. When we have a free space, we automatically fill it with technology. When I instinctively reach for my phone now, I pause and say, “Do I really need to do this or can it wait?” I try to be observant instead. Who’s on the train? What are people wearing? What conversations are taking place around me? People pay good money to go on digital detoxes or sit in silent retreats. But your book advocates a more moderate approach. You encourage readers to choose a place on the “spectrum of disconnectedness” that’s comfortable for them. I have never purposefully taken a digital detox. I have unwittingly ended up in places where there was no cell signal, and I once lost my phone in Stockholm. My husband felt so bad. He was consoling me, but I was like, “You know what? It’s OK. It’s just a thing.” And the next few days were really enjoyable! It was liberating. A digital detox vacation seems kind of gimmicky; just be thoughtful about how much time you want to spend with your head buried in your phone versus being aware of the world around you. What happens when analog technology fails? The map is outdated, or the disposable camera blows out every picture. . . . Look, you have to be OK with things going wrong. If you have to get across Copenhagen to your 7 o’clock reservation at Noma and it’s 6:15 p.m., maybe this is not the time to bust out the paper map and try to remember how to navigate. It’s about situational appropriateness. [Laughs] But if you’re in Paris and you have a loosely structured afternoon, who cares if you get lost? And here’s the thing: Technology isn’t infallible. A few years ago, I did a story about traveling with Google Glass. And frankly, it was terrible! I was in Puerto Rico and I wanted to find interesting architecture. A building popped up in the Glass, but the address was completely wrong. It had me running across a six-lane highway, trying to find some building that didn’t exist. [Laughs] I never found the building, but when I removed the glasses, I saw a lovely little beach that I never would have stumbled across otherwise. Photo by Arden/Flickr The San Blas Islands are on the Panama side of the Caribbean. Your book warns against overstuffing an itinerary. It also says it’s OK to be lazy and even suggests taking a nap. That’s so audacious, especially for travelers who feel like, “Hey, I didn’t come this far to sleep!”

