Big Ben
Westminster, London SW1A 0AA, UK
| +44 20 7219 4272
Beautiful Big BenThis iconic landmark in London is popular for a reason...it's breathtaking! Did you know that Big Ben is the name of the bell inside the tower, not the clock? While you are there, check out the Houses of Parliament (if they are in session). Afterwards, stroll across the lovely bridge and rise the London Eye!
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
View of the Big Ben
The quintessential London photo! You can get these sort of shots if you go off season. Don't get me wrong, there are lots of tourists still, but nowhere near the numbers that go in summer. It's a lot easier to get great photos in winter. Get some warm clothes and go!
almost 7 years ago
London Fog
My first trip to London was in 1996. I was 25 living in NYC working my first real job and had never been to Europe. Airline fares were cheap going across the Pond in February, around $300 round trip. I suppose people expected London to be miserable in the winter... All I can say is if you ever see airfare that low to Europe from the USA, never mind the time of year, just GO! You won't regret it.
almost 7 years ago
Shooting Big Ben from Below
I know it's an obvious place to visit. But a great spot to take a picture is not on the bridge. After many shots I finally figured this out. It's actually at the subway station that Big Ben overlooks. On a sunny day, you can easily get a clear shot of the amazing building. I admire its detail so much!
almost 7 years ago
Big Ben
This is one of the things that you will see again and again, the trademark sign of London
almost 7 years ago
Big Ben
Interesting and true fact: Big Ben is slightly leaning like Italy's "Leaning Tower of Pisa". The best way to be a Londoner. Take the "Tube" (Subway)! You will certainly mean all of London there. As the surface traffic at the city centre is just terrible.
almost 7 years ago
The Heart Of London
When I first found out I was going to be traveling to London for 2 weeks, I was so excited. I did ALL the research I possibly could about the city. I couldn't wait to see all the landmarks, but looking at pictures just didn't do it justice. When I finally arrived I was blown away by the architecture, it was gorgeous, and unlike anything in the U.S.. Big Ben was by far my favorite, I had read about it in many books, and saw every picture of it on the internet. When I saw it in person though, it took my breathe away. It was the most beautiful piece of architecture I had ever seen. I recommend Big Ben for anyone who is traveling to London, and be sure to take a picture with the guard. ;)
almost 7 years ago
Green light...
Big Ben, lit up in green lights..
almost 7 years ago
Big Ben
Beautiful!
AFAR Contributor
over 6 years ago
The Best Spot for a London Shot
Most people will shoot Big Ben from the north, but if you swing down Westminister Abbey and come at Big Ben from the south west side you can get the tower and the London Eye in on beautiful image.
almost 7 years ago
October Sunrise
This was too good to miss. The streets were empty, and as I journeyed towards Buckingham Palace, I stood in awe at the magnificent image of Big Ben in the early morning light.
almost 7 years ago
Big Ben - I Mean the Clock Tower - I Mean Elizabeth Tower
Big Ben is located at the north end of the Palace of Westminster. Only, I learned this trip, Beg Ben is not Big Ben. The clock tower that most of us Americans think of as Big Ben is actually the Elizabeth Tower (unimaginatively named "Clock Tower" prior to the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in 2012) and Big Ben is the bell in the tower. London trip report: http://bit.ly/1gZcVuX
over 5 years ago
Big Ben at it's Best
A visit to London anytime of year is a great idea. The Big Ben clock tower is definitely in consideration for London's best landmark. In the daytime it lay a normal site and not much to gawk at however I highly suggest to guest to view the historical site in the evening or at night as it takes on a whole new appearance once the lights (literally) come on. All along the Thames in the summer and the winter are great areas, restaurants, markets to relax and enjoy the city.
over 5 years ago
Big Ben London
It so famous for the giant 13 ton resounding bell that is inside the clock tower that incidentally also gives it its name; Big Ben. A trip to London can hardly be said to be complete without taking pictures near and around the Big Ben; so much so that the Big Ben has now become the symbol of London tourism. Also plan your London holidays with this London in 5 days itinerary.