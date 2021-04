When I first found out I was going to be traveling to London for 2 weeks, I was so excited. I did ALL the research I possibly could about the city. I couldn't wait to see all the landmarks, but looking at pictures just didn't do it justice. When I finally arrived I was blown away by the architecture, it was gorgeous, and unlike anything in the U.S.. Big Ben was by far my favorite, I had read about it in many books, and saw every picture of it on the internet. When I saw it in person though, it took my breathe away. It was the most beautiful piece of architecture I had ever seen. I recommend Big Ben for anyone who is traveling to London, and be sure to take a picture with the guard. ;)