London Fog

My first trip to London was in 1996. I was 25 living in NYC working my first real job and had never been to Europe. Airline fares were cheap going across the Pond in February, around $300 round trip. I suppose people expected London to be miserable in the winter... All I can say is if you ever see airfare that low to Europe from the USA, never mind the time of year, just GO! You won't regret it.