Stockholm is served by two international airports. Stockholm Arlanda Airport is the main gateway and takes 40–60 minutes from downtown, depending on traffic conditions. Stockholm Bromma Airport is located right in town and serves short-haul flights between Stockholm and a few Baltic and Northern European countries. Taxis are expensive, so avoid them. The cheapest way of getting from Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport to town is to take an airport transfer bus like Swebus, which gets you downtown in 45–50 minutes. The fastest way is to take the 20-minute Arlanda Express train from the airport directly to Stockholm’s Central Station.

Run by Storstockholms Lokaltrafik (SL), Stockholm’s public transport system is comprised of subways (tunnelbana), bus and tram networks, ferries, and some long-distance trains. Tickets can be purchased at stations and kiosks showing the “SL” logo, and you can find departure times and schedules online. Alternatively, you can purchase the Stockholm Card, which provides unlimited rides on public transportation including access to over 80 attractions around the city.