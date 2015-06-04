Bondi Icebergs Club: World’s Most Instagrammable Place?

When Andrew Richdale went to Australia this past fall, he posted a photo on Instagram that made everyone do a double take: A shot of the Bondi Icebergs Club pools, two abutting pools jutting out into the ocean (seen above). It’s a dramatic scene: The turquoise, relatively calm water put almost violently against a raucous ocean whose waves explode over the concrete. Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of this stunning structure on Instagram. That’s why we’re naming it one of the most Instagrammable places in the world.

Here are others’ shots of the endlessly photogenic structure:

Look at all those shades of blue. The Bondi Icebergs Club started in 1929, and was built so lifeguards could keep in shape when the ocean was too cold for a swim.

Photo by @victorialitchfield

Check out the reefs. The club sits on the southern tip of Bondi Beach.

Photo by @priorforhire

We told you about those crazy waves! Though the Bondi Icebergs Club is a swimming club, non-members can also use the pool by paying a small fee.

Photo by @lindseyjanehoward

To become an “icebergs,” or an elite club member, you have to complete 75 swims in five years. Here’s a closer look at that crystal-clear pool water.

Photo by @izisimundic

Yeah, we want to dive in right now.

Photo by @z.effrey

We like the choice of swimwear in this shot. In April, the pool was drained for a Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show by Maurice Terzini. Needless to say, it made an excellent catwalk.

Photo by @nickshackletron

The pool may be quiet, but the waters are anything but calm.

Photo by @caileymarie

We’d swim a little faster if we were that guy.

Photo by @melissajaneferosha

As with most things, dusk light looks really good on the Bondi Icebergs Club pool.

Photo by @sdadich

