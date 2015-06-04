Home>Travel inspiration

Bondi Icebergs Club: World’s Most Instagrammable Place?

By Danielle Walsh

06.04.15

share this article
flipboard

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

When Andrew Richdale went to Australia this past fall, he posted a photo on Instagram that made everyone do a double take: A shot of the Bondi Icebergs Club pools, two abutting pools jutting out into the ocean (seen above). It’s a dramatic scene: The turquoise, relatively calm water put almost violently against a raucous ocean whose waves explode over the concrete. Lately, we’ve been seeing a lot of this stunning structure on Instagram. That’s why we’re naming it one of the most Instagrammable places in the world.

Here are others’ shots of the endlessly photogenic structure:

Look at all those shades of blue. The Bondi Icebergs Club started in 1929, and was built so lifeguards could keep in shape when the ocean was too cold for a swim.
Photo by @victorialitchfield

Check out the reefs. The club sits on the southern tip of Bondi Beach.
Photo by @priorforhire

We told you about those crazy waves! Though the Bondi Icebergs Club is a swimming club, non-members can also use the pool by paying a small fee.
Photo by @lindseyjanehoward

To become an “icebergs,” or an elite club member, you have to complete 75 swims in five years. Here’s a closer look at that crystal-clear pool water.
Photo by @izisimundic

Yeah, we want to dive in right now.
Photo by @z.effrey

We like the choice of swimwear in this shot. In April, the pool was drained for a Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week show by Maurice Terzini. Needless to say, it made an excellent catwalk.
Photo by @nickshackletron

The pool may be quiet, but the waters are anything but calm.
Photo by @caileymarie

We’d swim a little faster if we were that guy.
Photo by @melissajaneferosha

As with most things, dusk light looks really good on the Bondi Icebergs Club pool.
Photo by @sdadich

Want more? Check out our full list of the most Instagrammable places in the world.

popular stories

  1. This Remote U.S. National Park Is Home to Bats, Beaches, and Tropical Rain Forests

    Outdoor Adventure

  2. The Ultimate Guide to Tipping in Europe

    Tips + News

  3. U.S. Citizens Will Need to Register to Travel to Europe Starting in 2021

    Tips + News

more from afar

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020

These Are the Most Powerful Passports in the World in 2020

Travel News

Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall

Anthony Bourdain Was Writing a Travel Guide Before His Death, and It’s Being Published This Fall

Travel News

Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines

Puerto Rico Is Open for Tourism, Despite All Those Grim Earthquake Headlines

Travel News

How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020

How to Visit the National Parks for Free in 2020

National Parks