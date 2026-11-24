When chef Henry Onesemo took a vacation from Samoa to Auckland to see Bruno Mars play in 2014, he treated himself to dinner at innovative New Zealand cuisine restaurant Meredith’s (now closed). The molecular gastronomy awed him—and so did the chef. “He’s got all these Samoan tattoos; he looks like me,” Onesemo realized. Though the food wasn’t Samoan, the chef clearly was. That inspired Onesemo to write to Michael Meredith, asking to come to Auckland and work for him at Meredith’s.

In Tāmaki Makaurau (the traditional Māori name for the Auckland area), the palm trees are a visual reminder that, in addition to being the biggest metropolis in New Zealand, this is also the largest Polynesian city in the world. About 12% of the 1.5 million residents identify as Māori, and 19 percent as Pacific Islander—which includes Samoan and a number of the 180 other ethnicities of Aucklanders. But until recently, the dining scene didn’t quite match, as the high-end restaurant scene leaned toward Kiwi, European, and Asian cuisines.

Travelers passing through Auckland en route to the Bay of Islands, Southern Alps, or Milford Sound could easily miss the Indigenous and island cuisines entirely. “Samoan food was only at the night markets and the takeaways,” says Onesemo. In 2023, when he and his wife, Debby, opened their 24-seat modern Samoan tasting menu restaurant, Tala, he aimed to change that.

The same year, Meredith opened Metita, a fine-dining restaurant focused on his Pacific Islander heritage. They join a growing collection of people around Auckland who have found creative new ways to share Māori, Cook Islander, and other Polynesian cuisines—through baking pies, crafting cocktails, or foraging in the Waitākere Ranges that frame the city’s western horizon. Here is where to taste those Indigenous flavors around Auckland.

Metita

After running the successful Meredith’s restaurant in Auckland, chef Michael Meredith opened Metita to showcase Polynesian flavors. Courtesy of Metita

Chef Michael Meredith grew up eating panikeke—banana doughnuts—at his mom’s stall in Samoa. Now, he serves smoked eel panikeke with spiced banana ketchup at Metita, his ode to Pacific cuisine, named after her.

He moved to New Zealand as a tween, and later went on to open the storied Meredith’s. Long considered one of New Zealand’s most innovative and best chefs, Meredith rarely invoked his own heritage. “You want to be proud of what you come from, but I don’t think you were ever given the opportunity to showcase it,” he explains, since the idea of Polynesian food at a high-end restaurant had never been welcomed before.

Now, at his palatial hotel restaurant, warmed with leafy greenery and light fixtures that echo fishing baskets, he serves martinis spiced with horopito, a fiery leaf used as medicine by the Māori, and sets charred octopus afloat in miti (fermented coconut milk). “We take what we grew up with, but we add to them,” says Meredith. “It’s about what the Pacific was, and what it can be.”

Velskov Māori Dining Experience

Guests at Velskov get to be in touch with the earth and ancient and living cultures as they forage and eat. Courtesy of Velskov

Pita Turei’s tales of Māori history and his knowledge of native plants weave in and out of conversation like the curls of the mamaku ferns for which guests forage during the Māori dining experience. “I’ve collected the ancient stories and redefined them from the colonial record,” says Turei, who is a Māori filmmaker, advocate, and botanist. He gives cultural guidance along a rambling hours-long adventure with tea, foraging, and cooking, which eventually culminates in a shared meal.

Danish artist Mamakan partners with Turei to run the experience on her regenerative native forest farm outside Auckland. She instructs guests on how to chop the ferns, so they ooze an okra-like gel. That goes into a broth made from a liquid released by a bundle of clams and mussels steamed in the wood-fired oven.

Steps from the outdoor kitchen high in the hills, Turei points out centuries-old Māori middens—stacks of shells evidencing ancient shellfish meals on the same site. “We find these on every volcanic cone in Auckland.” Then, looking down toward the sea, he jokes, “What’s wrong with having lunch on the beach?” Presumably his ancestors also chose to bring the shellfish up the mountain, perhaps to enjoy them with fresh mamaku fern, too.

Blue Rose Café & Catering

Though now a popular dish across Auckland and beyond, this type of palusami pie was actually invented at the adorable Blue Rose Café. Courtesy of Blue Rose Café and Catering

If forced to choose a last meal, Robbie Kainuku would pick palusami—taro leaves cooked in coconut, ideally Cook Islands–style (mixed with coconut cream), owing to his father’s heritage. Until then, he’ll keep baking it into flaky pie at Blue Rose Café & Catering, which he and his husband, Lenny Stevens, opened 11 years ago. This is where palusami pies were invented, and now Kainuku also adds another Pacific Islander staple to the dish: tinned corned beef.

The space has the same welcoming warmth of the midday Pacific Island sun, with family portraits, pineapple wallpaper in the dining room, and blue roses—for which the establishment is named—printed on the walls of the café. Stevens’ Māori heritage (“The same, but different,” from his husband’s Cook Islands heritage, he says) shows up in their hāngī pie, filled with pork belly and kumara (sweet potato), as if served straight from a traditional underground oven.

“We wanted to incorporate our skills of cooking into a cafe, specifically Pacific and Māori food, because no one was doing it on this level,” Kainuku says. Today, he sees palusami pies often—in Auckland and beyond—and is proud of his Cook Island–inspired creation’s trajectory. “I’m really glad something we started, it’s evolved into general, normal.”

Fantail & Turtle

From abalone frybread to smoked native shortfin eel on kumara sourdough, taste Māori flavors at Fantail and Turtle. Courtesy Fantail and Turtle

Māori ingredients dot the menu of gastropub classics in much the same way the disco ball overhead splashes prisms around the room. Peppery kawakawa leaves, traditionally used culinarily and medicinally by the Māori, foraged and dried by the chef himself, dust both the creamed abalone on a frybread starter and poached pear dessert. Meanwhile the feijoa sour cocktail is made using New Zealand’s most beloved fruit, which the bar grows itself.

The zero-waste bar opened in 2018 and runs on the Māori values of kaitiakitanga (guardianship), whanaungatanga (kinship), and manaakitanga (respect, generosity, and care for others). Founder Travis Field is proudly Māori, says manager Sam Ford. “I’m also Māori, and we try to employ as many Māori staff as we can.”

Upbeat music floats through the plant-filled space inside a business park, which might have felt odd if the vibes weren’t so good. It seems impossible to be unhappy here, certainly not while eating “tuna on toast” that is actually smoked native shortfin eel on kumara sourdough.

Tala

Chef Henry Onesemo first worked at Meredith’s, then went on to open Tala in Auckland. Courtesy of Tala

In 2023, Henry Onesemo opened his 24-seat modern Samoan tasting menu restaurant, Tala, with his wife, Debby. In 14 courses, Onesemo tells the specific tala, or story, of Samoan cuisine. Guests will taste pineapple dipped in plum dust, cumin, and chile (representing fruit he picked off a tree as a child) and experience ceremonial handwashing after dessert.

“I’ve been in the kitchen where someone from Peru or Colombia would argue about what ceviche is,” he says. “I want that for Samoan chefs, to be in a restaurant and argue with each other.” His version of oka—ceviche’s Pacific sibling—dresses a single raw scallop in sesame and chile paste, brightened with mango sorbet. It comes alongside deconstructed sua i’a, fish soup split into tuna tartare topped with Pop Rocks–esque prawn cracker crumbs and a shot of thick, rich, smoky broth made from the fish heads that hang over the grill in the center of the open kitchen.

At first, every time a Samoan person sat down in the small, elegant restaurant, Onesemo worried about their reaction to his creative and chef-y interpretations of their shared heritage. “We’ve had people cry,” he says. “And we’ve had people in the middle of the restaurant giving thanks with the proper Samoan tradition.” But they haven’t had any complaints.