The Canadian Road Trip With Bison, Dark Skies, and a Thermal Spa
For travelers looking beyond Canada’s better-known mountain and coastal destinations, Saskatchewan, in the heart of the Canadian Prairies, offers a road trip shaped by Indigenous culture, contemporary creativity, and immense prairie skies. This eight-day Saskatchewan itinerary begins in Saskatoon, where visitors can experience the Kichiota Indigenous Corridor, view contemporary art at Remai Modern, and follow the riverbank trails of the Meewasin Valley.
After visiting historic sites and joining Indigenous-led outdoor experiences, drive south to Dakota Dunes Resort and Grasslands National Park, where bison roam the prairie and dark skies reveal a different side of Canada. Designed for curious American travelers, this route balances cultural learning, local food, and time outdoors without rushing between stops.
Trip at a glance
Length: 8 days, 7 nights
Route: Saskatoon → Fort Carlton and Pêmiska → Batoche and Wanuskewin → Saskatoon → Dakota Dunes → Grasslands National Park’s West Block/East Block → Saskatoon/Regina
Airports: Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE)
Optional departure airport: Regina International Airport (YQR), particularly if extending the route to the East Block
Best months: June through September for paddling, wildlife viewing, and long days outdoors; late summer and early fall can also offer rewarding stargazing conditions; Fort Carlton is open mid-May to mid-August; Grasslands National Park’s Val Marie Visitor Centre and Rock Creek reception close from mid-October through April.
Transportation: A rental car is recommended for the route, particularly for travel to Grasslands National Park.
Driving times: Saskatoon Airport to Fort Carlton/Pêmiska: about one hour. Fort Carlton to Batoche: about 40 minutes. Batoche to Wanuskewin: about one hour. Wanuskewin to Saskatoon: about 15–25 minutes. Saskatoon to Dakota Dunes: about 25–35 minutes. Dakota Dunes to Grasslands National Park’s West Block: about four to five hours. West Block to Saskatoon: about four to five hours. Grasslands National Park’s East Block to Regina: about three to four hours.
Optional extension: Alberta is about a five-hour drive west from Saskatoon on the Yellowhead
When to book: Reserve Pêmiska’s Signature Lodges, Parks Canada oTENTiks, and inns near Grasslands as soon as your dates are set, since places to stay near the park are limited. Highway (Highway 16) to Métis Crossing, home to a wildlife park with guided visits, Métis storytelling, stargazing, and more. Then explore Edmonton with Indigenous-led Talking Rock Tours before flying home from Edmonton International Airport (YEG).
Itinerary / 8 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Discover Indigenous Culture at Fort Carlton
Begin by heading northeast to Pêmiska, near Fort Carlton Provincial Historic Park, a former Hudson’s Bay Company trading post that played a significant role in the fur trade and was a negotiation site for Treaty 6 in 1876. Here, Indigenous-led experiences, like the guided Reconciliation ATV Ride, offer opportunities to learn about the land and the people who have called it home since long before European traders arrived. Attend a treaty talk to engage with living traditions and stories shared by the people who carry them forward, rather than simply observing Indigenous culture.
In the evening, take your seat at Pêmiska’s Dinner Theatre, where Indigenous storytelling, dance, and food come together in a historic fur trade fort. Through performance and a shared meal, the evening offers a window into the traditions, perspectives, and contemporary lives of Indigenous peoples.
Spend the night in one of the Signature Lodges in Pêmiska, tipi-inspired accommodations that blend modern comforts with a prairie-rooted setting. As the day winds down, take time to appreciate the quiet of the open grasslands and the expansive Saskatchewan sky.
Day 2:Learn Métis History at Batoche National Historic Site and Explore Wanuskewin Heritage Park
From Batoche, travel southwest to Wanuskewin Heritage Park, just north of Saskatoon. For more than 6,000 years, Northern Plains Indigenous peoples have gathered in this valley, drawn by its water, wildlife, and seasonal resources.
Follow trails above the Opimihaw Creek valley, where archaeological discoveries reveal generations of hunting, gathering, and cultural exchange. At the park’s historic buffalo jumps, hunters drove bison over steep embankments as part of traditional hunting practices, a technique demonstrating the ingenuity and ecological knowledge of the people who lived on these plains.
Continue to Saskatoon and check into the James Hotel, a contemporary boutique property overlooking the South Saskatchewan River and within walking distance of downtown restaurants and riverfront trails. For an alternative downtown stay, consider the Delta Hotels Bessborough, which is scheduled to reopen in February 2027 as The Bessborough Hotel, Autograph Collection, with convenient access to Saskatoon’s city center and river valley.
For dinner, reserve a table at Odla. The four-course tasting menu celebrates Saskatchewan’s agricultural bounty through relationships with local farmers and producers. Showcasing seasonal ingredients and locally sourced meats, it also features house-made cheeses, yogurt, and butter, along with handmade breads and pastas.
Day 3:Visit Remai Modern and Walk the Meewasin Valley
For lunch, settle in at Hearth, inside Remai Modern, where river views accompany dishes made with seasonal Saskatchewan ingredients. Past menu items have included a crispy zucchini sandwich with panko-crusted zucchini and ricotta on house-made molasses oat bread, and a veggie burger made with a lentil, almond, and cashew patty topped with aged white cheddar and green tomato chutney.
Afterward, step outside to explore the Meewasin Valley, a protected stretch of river valley where walking and cycling trails wind through urban parks and native prairie. Follow the riverbank for views of the city skyline and changing prairie light, and keep an eye out for wildlife along the way. Bring binoculars for birdwatching; depending on the season, you may spot American white pelicans gliding over the water, cormorants diving for fish, or gulls gathering along the shoreline.
Day 4:Join an Indigenous-Led Paddling Tour in Saskatoon
Spend the rest of the day discovering Saskatoon at your own pace. Wander the riverfront paths, pick up local produce and artisanal goods at the Saskatoon Farmers’ Market, browse independent shops and galleries downtown, including Clay Studio Three, a 50-year-old collective of local ceramic artists, or explore the city’s neighborhoods to get a feel for its creative side. With its blend of contemporary art, accessible green space, and a food scene grounded in local ingredients, Saskatoon is shaped as much by its cultural life as by the prairie that surrounds it.
For dinner, reserve a table at Primal, a contemporary Italian restaurant known for its house-made pasta. Its menu draws on Italian culinary traditions while incorporating Saskatchewan ingredients, with pasta taking center stage alongside seasonal dishes made with locally sourced meat and produce. The intimate dining room and selective wine list make it a fitting place to linger over your last dinner in Saskatoon before heading south.
Day 5:Relax at Dakota Dunes Resort and Thermal Spa
You can also visit the Dakota Dunes Thermal Spa, planned to open in late 2026. The Indigenous-inspired, two-story spa will feature thermal pools, cold plunges, saunas, steam rooms, and treatment rooms. Influenced by the Oceti Sakowin, or Seven Council Fires, the spa’s design draws on Dakota heritage and cultural traditions, while signature scents featuring prairie botanicals such as sweetgrass, sage, and cedar connect the wellness experience to the surrounding landscape.
For dinner, head to Moose Woods Home Fire Grill, the resort’s on-site restaurant, where Indigenous influences bring a local twist to familiar dishes. Try the Bannock Caesar Salad or Steak Frites served with bannock, a traditional bread enjoyed by Indigenous communities across Canada. After dinner, settle in at Dakota Dunes Resort and unwind before continuing south the following day.
Day 6:Explore the West Block’s Prairie and Frenchman River Valley
Spend the afternoon exploring the West Block, one of the few places in Canada where you can experience the northern mixed-grass prairie in a relatively intact state. Follow hiking trails through coulees (steep prairie ravines) and past eroded buttes, and keep an eye out for bison grazing on the plains, pronghorn moving across the grassland, and black-tailed prairie dogs popping up around their burrows.
The park’s prairie rattlesnakes and burrowing owls are reminders that this seemingly spare landscape supports a remarkable range of wildlife. Bring binoculars, water, sun protection, and sturdy footwear, and give wildlife plenty of room.
Take time to traverse the Ecotour Scenic Drive, a self-guided route through the Frenchman River Valley, stopping at viewpoints to take in its winding coulees and sweeping prairie views. Interpretive stops explain the ecology of the mixed-grass prairie and the conservation efforts protecting this threatened ecosystem, much of which has disappeared elsewhere under cultivation.
If time allows, make a detour to Mary’s Labyrinth at The Crossing, a contemplative outdoor space for a meditative walk and a change of pace after a day on the prairie. Follow an 85-foot circular path formed from more than 500 stones shaped by ancient glaciers and gathered from nearby homestead fields.
Located on Treaty 4 territory, Mary’s Labyrinth is Canada’s first Legacy Labyrinth. It honors the people who have walked this land, past and present, while acknowledging the hardships First Nations have endured and the ongoing need for healing.
Stay overnight near the West Block, choosing from Parks Canada’s campsites (rent camping gear from Life Outside Gear Exchange in Saskatoon) or an oTENTik, Parks Canada’s furnished, tent-style accommodation, where available. For a roof overhead, consider locally owned properties such as the Convent Inn, Sky Story Bed & Breakfast, or the Sanctuary Inn.
Day 7:Join a Bison Tour and Stargaze Under Prairie Skies
A local guide can explain bison’s role in prairie ecology and the importance of protecting native grasslands. You’ll explore hiking trails and viewpoints, watching for prairie dogs and birds adapted to the open terrain.
After sunset, look for a guided stargazing program or fireside talk, or simply settle in beneath the stars. Grasslands is a designated Dark Sky Preserve, and clear nights offer excellent stargazing opportunities. Bring warm layers, as temperatures can drop sharply after dark, even in summer.
Alternatively, drive for two hours to the East Block for a different perspective on Saskatchewan’s prairie wilderness. Here, the deeply eroded Killdeer Badlands cut through the grasslands, revealing striking formations, exposed sediment layers, and rugged hills shaped by wind and water.
Drive the seven-mile Badlands Parkway, pausing at its viewpoints over the badlands, then hike the trails around the Rock Creek area or venture into the Valley of 1,000 Devils, where a maze of clay ridges, gullies, and hoodoos creates some of the park’s most dramatic terrain. The challenging route rewards hikers with an up-close look at the geological forces that have shaped this landscape over millennia. The East Block is generally quieter than the West Block, offering a sense of remoteness that rewards travelers willing to venture beyond Saskatchewan’s better-known destinations.
Whichever block you choose, plan to spend another night nearby. East Block accommodation is limited to campsites and Parks Canada oTENTiks, so either return to the West Block after a day of exploration or spend the night at the Rock Creek Campground.
Day 8:Finish Your Saskatchewan Road Trip With a Local Meal
The drive is generally shorter—about three to four hours—depending on your starting point and road conditions. Either way, leave plenty of time to cross southern Saskatchewan’s open prairie, where long stretches of highway pass through cultivated fields and small farming communities.
Back in Saskatoon, return your rental car and head to the airport for your flight home. If you’ve arranged to fly home from Regina, Regina International Airport offers an alternative that avoids retracing the entire route north.
If your flight schedule allows time for one final meal in Saskatoon, celebrate the end of your prairie road trip at Sulu, or share a pizza at 13 Pies, known for its New York-style pies.
Departing from Regina? Consider Crave Kitchen + Wine Bar for a final taste of Saskatchewan, with seasonal ingredients and contemporary Canadian cooking, before heading home.