For travelers looking beyond Canada’s better-known mountain and coastal destinations, Saskatchewan, in the heart of the Canadian Prairies, offers a road trip shaped by Indigenous culture, contemporary creativity, and immense prairie skies. This eight-day Saskatchewan itinerary begins in Saskatoon, where visitors can experience the Kichiota Indigenous Corridor, view contemporary art at Remai Modern, and follow the riverbank trails of the Meewasin Valley.

After visiting historic sites and joining Indigenous-led outdoor experiences, drive south to Dakota Dunes Resort and Grasslands National Park, where bison roam the prairie and dark skies reveal a different side of Canada. Designed for curious American travelers, this route balances cultural learning, local food, and time outdoors without rushing between stops.

Trip at a glance

Length: 8 days, 7 nights

Route: Saskatoon → Fort Carlton and Pêmiska → Batoche and Wanuskewin → Saskatoon → Dakota Dunes → Grasslands National Park’s West Block/East Block → Saskatoon/Regina

Airports: Saskatoon John G. Diefenbaker International Airport (YXE)

Optional departure airport: Regina International Airport (YQR), particularly if extending the route to the East Block

Best months: June through September for paddling, wildlife viewing, and long days outdoors; late summer and early fall can also offer rewarding stargazing conditions; Fort Carlton is open mid-May to mid-August; Grasslands National Park’s Val Marie Visitor Centre and Rock Creek reception close from mid-October through April.

Transportation: A rental car is recommended for the route, particularly for travel to Grasslands National Park.

Driving times: Saskatoon Airport to Fort Carlton/Pêmiska: about one hour. Fort Carlton to Batoche: about 40 minutes. Batoche to Wanuskewin: about one hour. Wanuskewin to Saskatoon: about 15–25 minutes. Saskatoon to Dakota Dunes: about 25–35 minutes. Dakota Dunes to Grasslands National Park’s West Block: about four to five hours. West Block to Saskatoon: about four to five hours. Grasslands National Park’s East Block to Regina: about three to four hours.

Optional extension: Alberta is about a five-hour drive west from Saskatoon on the Yellowhead

When to book: Reserve Pêmiska’s Signature Lodges, Parks Canada oTENTiks, and inns near Grasslands as soon as your dates are set, since places to stay near the park are limited. Highway (Highway 16) to Métis Crossing, home to a wildlife park with guided visits, Métis storytelling, stargazing, and more. Then explore Edmonton with Indigenous-led Talking Rock Tours before flying home from Edmonton International Airport (YEG).