From Montréal’s dynamic food and arts scene to Québec City’s historic streets, Canada’s largest province offers a rich mix of urban energy, Indigenous and French heritage, and wide-ranging outdoor adventures. This six-day Québec itinerary links two of the province’s most distinctive cities with Indigenous communities, where local guides, artisans, community hosts, and experiences provide a deeper connection to living traditions.

Start in Montréal, one of Canada’s great cultural hubs, before continuing to Québec City, one of the oldest European settlements in North America. Just beyond the city, Wendake invites travelers to learn about the Wendat Nation through guided longhouse visits, craft workshops, cultural events, and a multisensory evening forest walk. With easy drives between destinations and attractions in every season, this route offers a rewarding year-round escape.

Trip at a glance

Length: 6 days, 6 nights

Route: Montréal → Kahnawà:ke → Odanak → Québec City → Wendake

Airports: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL); Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

Best months: Year-round. September and October are ideal for fall foliage, walking tours, Montmorency Falls, and harvest season on Île d’Orléans; June brings the annual Wendake Pow Wow; and winter brings snowy Old Québec streets and seasonal events.

Transportation: You’ll need a rental car from day three onward; Montréal is easy to explore on foot and by metro.

Driving times: Montréal-Trudeau airport to downtown Montréal: about 20–30 minutes. Montréal to Kahnawà:ke: about 20 minutes. Kahnawà:ke to Odanak: about 1.5 hours. Odanak to Québec City: about two hours. Québec City to Montmorency Falls and Île d’Orléans: about 15 minutes. Québec City to Wendake: about 30 minutes. Wendake to Québec City Jean Lesage Airport: about 20 minutes.

Optional extensions: The Charlevoix region via the scenic Route du Fleuve, Essipit on the Whale Route (Route 138) for Indigenous-run whale-watching cruises and black bear observation tours, or Pessamit for cultural activities with the Innu Nation northeast of Québec City.

When to book: Reserve hotels three to four months ahead for September, October, and June, when the Wendake Pow Wow draws crowds; Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations and Auberge Saint-Antoine fill quickly in those months. Book dinners at Sushi Nishinokaze (just eight seats), Toqué!, and Joe Beef several weeks in advance, along with guided tours and the Aura Experience.