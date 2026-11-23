From Montréal’s dynamic food and arts scene to Québec City’s historic streets, Canada’s largest province offers a rich mix of urban energy, Indigenous and French heritage, and wide-ranging outdoor adventures. This six-day Québec itinerary links two of the province’s most distinctive cities with Indigenous communities, where local guides, artisans, community hosts, and experiences provide a deeper connection to living traditions.
Start in Montréal, one of Canada’s great cultural hubs, before continuing to Québec City, one of the oldest European settlements in North America. Just beyond the city, Wendake invites travelers to learn about the Wendat Nation through guided longhouse visits, craft workshops, cultural events, and a multisensory evening forest walk. With easy drives between destinations and attractions in every season, this route offers a rewarding year-round escape.
Trip at a glance
Length: 6 days, 6 nights
Route: Montréal → Kahnawà:ke → Odanak → Québec City → Wendake
Airports: Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL); Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)
Best months: Year-round. September and October are ideal for fall foliage, walking tours, Montmorency Falls, and harvest season on Île d’Orléans; June brings the annual Wendake Pow Wow; and winter brings snowy Old Québec streets and seasonal events.
Transportation: You’ll need a rental car from day three onward; Montréal is easy to explore on foot and by metro.
Driving times: Montréal-Trudeau airport to downtown Montréal: about 20–30 minutes. Montréal to Kahnawà:ke: about 20 minutes. Kahnawà:ke to Odanak: about 1.5 hours. Odanak to Québec City: about two hours. Québec City to Montmorency Falls and Île d’Orléans: about 15 minutes. Québec City to Wendake: about 30 minutes. Wendake to Québec City Jean Lesage Airport: about 20 minutes.
Optional extensions: The Charlevoix region via the scenic Route du Fleuve, Essipit on the Whale Route (Route 138) for Indigenous-run whale-watching cruises and black bear observation tours, or Pessamit for cultural activities with the Innu Nation northeast of Québec City.
When to book: Reserve hotels three to four months ahead for September, October, and June, when the Wendake Pow Wow draws crowds; Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations and Auberge Saint-Antoine fill quickly in those months. Book dinners at Sushi Nishinokaze (just eight seats), Toqué!, and Joe Beef several weeks in advance, along with guided tours and the Aura Experience.
Itinerary / 6 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Welcome to Montréal
Spend the day in Old Montréal and the Old Port, where cobblestone streets lead to a thriving gallery and restaurant scene. For lunch, head to Monarque for brasserie classics or Bouillon Bilk for fine dining that blends French techniques with global flavors.
Afterward, browse Wachiya, a boutique with Cree arts and crafts, or Étude, a contemporary gallery featuring works ranging from Inuit art to graffiti. In the evening, dine at the Michelin-starred eight-seat Sushi Nishinokaze in Mile End or Limbo for French cuisine in Little Italy.
Day 2:Explore Montréal’s Art and Indigenous Culture
For lunch, browse the stalls of local producers at Jean-Talon Market in Little Italy or grab a Montréal-style bagel at St-Viateur in Mile End before visiting daphne, the city’s first Indigenous-run art center showcasing contemporary Indigenous artists, or other Indigenous experiences in Montréal. For dinner, try Damas for Syrian cuisine, Joe Beef for Anthony Bourdain–approved bistro fare, or Toqué! for market-driven Québécois gastronomy.
End the evening at Notre-Dame Basilica in Old Montréal with the Aura Experience, a sound-and-light show with projection mapping across the basilica’s interior.
Day 3:Visit Kahnawà:ke and Odanak En Route to Québec City
Drive roughly 1.5 hours east to Odanak, a W8banaki (Abenaki) First Nation community on the banks of the Saint-François River. At the Musée des Abénakis, view exhibitions on W8banaki history, art, and material culture before visiting the museum shop, which spotlights time-honored crafts, such as traditional basketry. If you need to stretch your legs, follow the nearby Tolba Trail, a short interpretive walk providing further insights into Abenaki life and medicinal plants.
From Odanak, drive roughly two hours to Québec City and check into Auberge Saint-Antoine, a Relais & Châteaux hotel in Old Québec. If time allows, join a walking tour organized by the hotel. End your stroll with dinner at Le Saint-Amour, a fine-dining destination known for its Art Nouveau-inspired interiors, extensive wine cellar, and French cuisine showcasing Québec ingredients.
Day 4:Fortifications, Art, and Old Québec
Continue to the Musée de la Civilisation to discover exhibitions on Indigenous cultures and legacies or visit the Espace Riopelle at the Musée National des Beaux-Arts du Québec, which opened in October 2026. Dedicated to Québec painter and sculptor Jean Paul Riopelle, the striking new building, set on the Plains of Abraham overlooking the St. Lawrence River, houses the largest public collection of his work.
Stop for lunch at Louise Taverne & Bar à Vin, a modern French tavern and wine bar in Old Québec, then spend the afternoon browsing local art galleries and artisan boutiques and admiring the colonial-era architecture around the Old Port. Alternatively, venture 15 minutes beyond the city to Montmorency Falls and Île d’Orléans, where waterfall viewpoints, local artisans, wineries, and farm stands selling berries, maple syrup, and cheese offer a taste of Québec’s countryside.
For dinner, head to the Saint-Roch district, home to some of the city’s most creative kitchens. Whether you dine at modern bistros like L’Affaire est Ketchup and Le Clocher Penché Bistro, or the Italian-influenced Battuto, book a table in advance.
Day 5:An Introduction to Wendake
Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations, a boutique hotel and museum devoted to First Nations history, traditions, and contemporary life, is your base for the next two nights. Visit the on-site Huron-Wendat Museum’s permanent and temporary exhibitions and Ekionkiestha’ National Longhouse, a reconstructed Wendat gathering space for storytelling, educational tours, and overnight stays.
Have dinner at La Traite, the hotel’s restaurant, featuring a menu that draws on First Nations culinary traditions, with game meats, boreal ingredients, and house-made bannock, a traditional flatbread. After dark, take an immersive night walk at Onhwa’ Lumina, which combines light, sound, and video projections to tell stories of the Wendat Nation.
Day 6:Take a Craft Workshop in Wendake
Stop at Onquata, a local boutique and workshop, to browse Wendat-made crafts, including hand-painted cedar paddles, leatherwork, beadwork, and natural soaps. Grab a poutine or a quick snack at Casse-croûte L’Usine à frites before heading to the Kabir Kouba Falls viewing area, which overlooks a 92-foot-tall waterfall and a surrounding canyon. Alternatively, take a longer forest walk along the Parc linéaire de la Rivière-Saint-Charles.
For your final evening, dine at Restaurant Sagamité, where Wendat foodways inform a menu of wild game and regional ingredients. Try the namesake sagamité soup, an ancestral dish built around the Three Sisters of Wendat agriculture: corn, squash, and beans. For a dramatic send-off, opt for the Yatista, or “Sacred Fire,” experience featuring a selection of meats flambéed tableside.