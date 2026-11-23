8 Days in Jasper, Banff, and the Alberta Rockies
Alberta is a place of striking contrasts. In the north, dark skies stretch over rolling prairie, and Indigenous communities share stories passed down for generations. Further west, the Canadian Rockies rise in jagged peaks above turquoise lakes, ancient glaciers, and forests. For travelers looking beyond Alberta’s familiar mountain towns, this road trip connects visitors with the people, places, and stories that give the province its character.
This eight-day itinerary begins in Edmonton, immersing you in the cultures and traditions of the Indigenous Nations who have long called this place home. In the city, experiences with Talking Rock Tours and Métis Crossing let you learn about the history, traditions, and living culture of the Métis people before heading west into the Rockies.
In Jasper National Park, Indigenous-led experiences offer new ways to connect with the landscape, from a helicopter and culinary journey to canoeing Pyramid Lake and gathering around a fireside for stories, songs, and teachings. The journey continues along the Icefields Parkway to Banff National Park, with stops at the Athabasca Glacier and Lake Louise, before an Indigenous medicine walk reveals the deep relationships between people, plants, and place.
You’ll conclude your trip in Calgary, where visits to the Tsuut’ina Nation Culture Museum and Loretta’s Wellness Circle deepen your understanding of the region’s communities. By weaving Indigenous culture throughout a classic Rocky Mountain journey, this itinerary invites you to experience Canada through its iconic landscapes and the people and cultures that give those places meaning.
Trip at a glance
Length: 8 days, with departure from Calgary the following morning
Route: Edmonton → Métis Crossing → Jasper → Icefields Parkway → Lake Louise → Banff → Calgary
Airports: Arrive at Edmonton International Airport (YEG); depart from Calgary International Airport (YYC).
Best months: June through September for the full mountain itinerary. September brings thinner crowds, golden larches, and longer nights for stargazing. Plans are subject to seasonal operating schedules and road conditions. Northern lights are seasonal and never guaranteed.
Transportation: A rental car is needed for the full route. Allow extra time for wildlife, weather, and stops along the Icefields Parkway.
Driving times: Edmonton to Métis Crossing: about 1.5 hours. Métis Crossing to Jasper: about 4.75 hours. Jasper to Lake Louise: about three hours without sightseeing stops. Lake Louise to Banff: about one hour. Banff to Calgary: about 1.5 hours.
Optional extensions: Visit the prairies after Calgary to visit Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and the hoodoos and dinosaur fossils of the Canadian Badlands near Drumheller.
When to book: For June through September travel, reserve Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Rimrock Banff, and a Sky Watching Dome at Métis Crossing four to six months ahead. Reserve Zuc’min Guiding, Warrior Women, Mahikan Trails, and Bikescape experiences several weeks in advance.
Itinerary / 8 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Walk Edmonton’s River Valley With an Indigenous Guide
Spend the afternoon exploring Old Strathcona. On weekends, browse the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market for Alberta-grown produce and handmade goods. Art lovers can head downtown to the Art Gallery of Alberta.
Midweek, wander Whyte Avenue, pop into independent shops, search for secondhand reads at Wee Book Inn, and stop for Filipino-inspired ice cream at Yelo’d. The Old Strathcona Antique Mall is another worthwhile stop for vintage treasures. Then, if you’re in town between mid-May and mid-October, ride the High Level Bridge Streetcar across the North Saskatchewan River for a fresh view of the city’s river valley.
For dinner, reserve a table at Bernadette’s, Chef Scott Iserhoff’s downtown restaurant, where seasonal sharing plates draw on Indigenous foodways and contemporary culinary ideas. Then spend the night at Edmonton’s first hotel to receive a Michelin Key, the historic Fairmont Hotel Macdonald, which overlooks the river valley.
Day 2:Learn Métis Traditions and Go Stargazing at Métis Crossing
Choose from options such as Meet the Métis, which explores the community’s enduring connection to the land, and Through the Eye of the Hunter, highlighting the traditional knowledge and skills needed to survive here.
Later, slow down at Sage & Spruce Indigenous Spa, a wellness experience rooted in Métis traditions. Move between the cedar-infused sauna and cold plunge in the private Fire & Ice Wellness Experience or book a massage that combines contemporary techniques with Métis wellness practices. The spa’s evolving outdoor spaces include an infinity-shaped pathway inspired by the Métis flag, with native plants and interpretive signage in English and Michif—the language of the Métis Nation—exploring the relationships between land, culture, and wellness.
Spend the night in one of Métis Crossing’s Sky Watching Domes. Far from city lights, the domes let you view the night sky directly overhead—ideal for spotting stars and, when conditions allow, the northern lights. Visit in late summer or fall, when nights are longer and darker than in June and July.
Day 3:Canoe Pyramid Lake and Join an Indigenous-Led Drumming Circle in Jasper
About three miles from Jasper townsite, the glacial lake’s clear water and forested shores sit beneath Pyramid Mountain. A canoe outing offers a quieter view of the surrounding peaks, while a short walk across the footbridge to Pyramid Island provides time to explore the lakeshore on foot.
If time allows, experience one of Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s signature wellness rituals: a refreshing cold plunge in Lac Beauvert, followed by a warm-up in the wood-fired sauna overlooking the lake.
In the evening, dine at Elderwood, Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge’s new all-day restaurant, where seasonal Canadian cuisine draws on regional ingredients. Overlooking the turquoise waters of Lac Beauvert, the restaurant serves dishes such as Alberta elk meatballs and elk flatbread alongside locally inspired, plant-forward options.
Finish the day by joining Warrior Women, the Cree mother-daughter duo of Matricia Bauer and Mackenzie Brown, for a Fireside Chat. Gather around the fire for drumming, singing, and Cree storytelling, with opportunities to learn a few words in Cree and hear Indigenous perspectives on the land from a Knowledge Keeper.
Day 4:Take an Indigenous-Led Helicopter and Foraging Tour in Jasper
Beyond the sweeping mountain views, the journey invites guests to pay closer attention to the landscape’s details: the plants growing in different habitats, their seasonal rhythms, and their place in Indigenous foodways and knowledge systems. The day ends back at the lodge with a private, chef-prepared dinner built around the ingredients you foraged.
If you skip the helicopter tour, another dinner option is Maligne Range, a mountain-inspired restaurant and distillery. Settle in for a menu of contemporary Canadian dishes, then sample a house-distilled whisky cocktail—a fitting way to toast a day spent exploring Jasper’s landscapes. Or opt for a more casual evening at Jasper Brewing Company, where locally brewed beer and pub fare provide an easy end to the day.
Day 5:Ride the Jasper SkyTram and Cruise to Spirit Island
Continue to Maligne Lake, where a boat cruise travels across aquamarine waters toward Spirit Island, a small, forested peninsula framed by steep mountain slopes. Along the way, learn about the lake’s glacial origins and local ecology while soaking in the scenery. The surrounding region also has long-standing connections to the Stoney Nakoda, whose cultural relationships with these mountains and waterways go far beyond their beauty.
Back at Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, dine at the Barbicon, a cozy steakhouse inspired by Jasper’s geology and history. The restaurant serves seasonal menus featuring expertly prepared steaks, including Alberta beef, alongside regional ingredients and contemporary Canadian flavors.
Day 6:Hike the Athabasca Glacier Along the Icefields Parkway With an Indigenous Guide
Begin at Athabasca Falls and Sunwapta Falls, where short trails lead to viewpoints above the rushing water. Continue toward the Columbia Icefield for an Indigenous-led walk on the Athabasca Glacier with Zuc’min Guiding.
Developed in partnership with Athabasca Glacier IceWalks, the Big Ice experience explores the glacier and its surroundings through an Indigenous lens. Learn how mountain passes connected different Nations through trade and travel, and how glacial meltwater sustains downstream ecosystems and communities today.
Next, visit the Columbia Icefield Skywalk, a glass-floored observation platform suspended above the Sunwapta Valley. From the walkway, look across a landscape shaped by ice, rock, and water, where glacial change is written into the surrounding cliffs and valleys.
Continue south to Lake Louise and check into the Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, overlooking the lake’s pristine waters beneath towering peaks. For a chance to relax before an evening meal, reserve a visit to Basin Glacial Waters, the hotel’s newest spa offering.
For dinner, settle into Walliser Stube, the hotel’s intimate Swiss-inspired restaurant, where traditional alpine dishes take center stage. Warm up with classic cheese fondue, dipping crusty bread and savory vegetables into melted cheese, then enjoy chocolate fondue for a sweet finish to the day.
Day 7:Learn About Indigenous Medicinal Plants on a Banff Medicine Walk
Begin with a medicine walk led by Mahikan Trails, where Indigenous knowledge brings the surrounding landscape into focus. Learn about the medicinal properties of local plants and their traditional uses. Beyond identifying individual species, the walk explores the cultural connections between plants, people, and seasonal cycles.
Continue on two wheels with Bikescape and Buffalo Stone Woman for an Indigenous-led e-bike tour that includes a smudge ceremony. As you explore Banff by bike, hear Indigenous perspectives on the land and its cultural significance. The smudge offers a moment to pause and reflect, adding a ceremonial dimension to an active exploration of the region.
For dinner, choose between Hello Sunshine, a lively Japanese-inspired restaurant known for sushi and shareable plates, or Lupo, which features Italian cooking and handmade pasta. Then spend the night at the newly reopened Rimrock Banff, perched on Sulphur Mountain above town.
Day 8:Explore Tsuut’ina Culture and Indigenous Wellness in Calgary
Book ahead to join Loretta’s Wellness Circle for an experience centered on Indigenous well-being traditions. (Public sessions run on select dates.) Through guided practices and shared reflection, take time to slow down and consider how wellness can be grounded in relationships with oneself, others, and the natural world.
Next, visit the Tsuut’ina Nation Culture Museum to learn about the history, cultural traditions, and contemporary life of the Tsuut’ina Nation. Explore how language and cultural knowledge help sustain identity across generations, adding context to the Indigenous histories of the region surrounding Calgary.
For your final dinner, head to Little Chief Restaurant at Grey Eagle Resort & Casino on Tsuut’ina Nation lands. The menu draws on Indigenous culinary traditions, connecting contemporary dining with the ingredients and foodways of the land. Order the Indian taco, served on frybread, or the elk meatball pizza, which puts an Indigenous spin on a familiar comfort-food classic.
Spend your final night at Grey Eagle Resort, or, if the season and availability align, venture west to Elevated Escapes, which offers glamping at the Indigenous-owned Onespot Crossing Campground on Tsuut’ina Nation lands near Bragg Creek. Set along the Elbow River, the campground offers furnished canvas tents and geodesic domes surrounded by forest and foothills, providing a peaceful alternative to a city hotel.
Return your rental car and depart from Calgary International Airport (YYC) the following morning.