Alberta is a place of striking contrasts. In the north, dark skies stretch over rolling prairie, and Indigenous communities share stories passed down for generations. Further west, the Canadian Rockies rise in jagged peaks above turquoise lakes, ancient glaciers, and forests. For travelers looking beyond Alberta’s familiar mountain towns, this road trip connects visitors with the people, places, and stories that give the province its character.

This eight-day itinerary begins in Edmonton, immersing you in the cultures and traditions of the Indigenous Nations who have long called this place home. In the city, experiences with Talking Rock Tours and Métis Crossing let you learn about the history, traditions, and living culture of the Métis people before heading west into the Rockies.

In Jasper National Park, Indigenous-led experiences offer new ways to connect with the landscape, from a helicopter and culinary journey to canoeing Pyramid Lake and gathering around a fireside for stories, songs, and teachings. The journey continues along the Icefields Parkway to Banff National Park, with stops at the Athabasca Glacier and Lake Louise, before an Indigenous medicine walk reveals the deep relationships between people, plants, and place.

You’ll conclude your trip in Calgary, where visits to the Tsuut’ina Nation Culture Museum and Loretta’s Wellness Circle deepen your understanding of the region’s communities. By weaving Indigenous culture throughout a classic Rocky Mountain journey, this itinerary invites you to experience Canada through its iconic landscapes and the people and cultures that give those places meaning.

Trip at a glance

Length: 8 days, with departure from Calgary the following morning

Route: Edmonton → Métis Crossing → Jasper → Icefields Parkway → Lake Louise → Banff → Calgary

Airports: Arrive at Edmonton International Airport (YEG); depart from Calgary International Airport (YYC).

Best months: June through September for the full mountain itinerary. September brings thinner crowds, golden larches, and longer nights for stargazing. Plans are subject to seasonal operating schedules and road conditions. Northern lights are seasonal and never guaranteed.

Transportation: A rental car is needed for the full route. Allow extra time for wildlife, weather, and stops along the Icefields Parkway.

Driving times: Edmonton to Métis Crossing: about 1.5 hours. Métis Crossing to Jasper: about 4.75 hours. Jasper to Lake Louise: about three hours without sightseeing stops. Lake Louise to Banff: about one hour. Banff to Calgary: about 1.5 hours.

Optional extensions: Visit the prairies after Calgary to visit Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump and the hoodoos and dinosaur fossils of the Canadian Badlands near Drumheller.

When to book: For June through September travel, reserve Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, Rimrock Banff, and a Sky Watching Dome at Métis Crossing four to six months ahead. Reserve Zuc’min Guiding, Warrior Women, Mahikan Trails, and Bikescape experiences several weeks in advance.