Ontario takes its name from the Iroquois word kanadario, meaning “sparkling water,” an especially apt reference for a province shaped by the Great Lakes. For generations, these waterways have connected communities, served as travel routes, and influenced daily life.
This eight-day summer road trip from Toronto to Manitoulin Island traces those connections through museums, galleries, regional cuisine, and Indigenous-led activities with local guides and community hosts from Anishinaabek communities. Begin in Toronto, or Tkaronto, a name derived from a Mohawk word often translated as “where there are trees standing in the water.” Long a meeting place and trading hub, the city remains a center of international exchange, reflected in its diverse restaurants and neighborhoods shaped by immigrant communities.
From there, drive north to Tobermory, where the rugged shores of the Bruce Peninsula frame the clear waters of Georgian Bay, before boarding the MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry across Lake Huron. On Manitoulin Island, meet Indigenous artists, join guided cultural tours, and discover regional foodways, with time for forest hikes and lakeside relaxation along the way.
Trip at a glance
Length: 8 days, 8 nights
Route: Toronto → Owen Sound → Tobermory and Bruce Peninsula National Park → MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry → Manitoulin Island → Sudbury → Toronto, tracing part of the Georgian Bay Coastal Route
Airports: Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ)
Best months: June through September for hiking, swimming, and Indigenous-led tours, with September bringing thinner crowds and the first fall color; the MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry sails from May to mid-October, and Grotto parking reservations are required May through October.
Transportation: You’ll need a rental car from day three onward.
Driving times: Toronto Pearson to Yorkville: about 30–45 minutes. Toronto to Owen Sound: about 2–2.5 hours. Owen Sound to Tobermory: about 1.5 hours. Tobermory to South Baymouth (MS Chi-Cheemaun ferry): about 1.75 hours. South Baymouth to Rockgarden Terrace Resort: about 30–40 minutes. Rockgarden Terrace Resort to Wiikwemkoong: about one hour. Manitoulin Island to Toronto via Sudbury: about six hours.
Optional extensions: Killarney Provincial Park or the Muskoka Lakes region on the drive back to Toronto
When to book: Reserve vehicle space on the MS Chi-Cheemaun and Grotto parking as soon as your dates are set, especially for July and August weekends. Book Park Hyatt Toronto, SweetWater Bay Boutique Hotel, and Rockgarden Terrace Resort three to four months ahead for summer travel, and reserve Naagan’s tasting menu and Wiikwemkoong Tourism experiences several weeks in advance.
Itinerary / 8 DaysPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Welcome to Toronto
After settling in, join the Annex Native-History Tour for a guided walk through Toronto’s Bloor Street West Museum District. Begin at Paul Martel Park’s Indigenous botanical garden, where native flora reflects the area’s ecological history.
Continue to the Bata Shoe Museum to learn about footwear traditions, including Indigenous-made moccasins, before heading to the Royal Ontario Museum (ROM), Canada’s largest museum. After the tour, browse the temporary exhibits or return to the ROM’s First Peoples Gallery for a closer look at the collection of ancestral Indigenous objects.
For dinner, book a table at one of Yorkville’s Michelin Guide-recognized restaurants, such as Adrak for contemporary Indian cuisine, Osteria Giulia for Northern Italian cooking, or Sushi Masaki Saito for an intimate omakase.
Day 2:Explore Chinatown, Kensington Market, and Queen Street West
Then head south to Chinatown and Kensington Market to sample cuisines from around the world, from Sichuan-style dan dan noodles at Sunny’s Chinese to paneer curry at the Cottage Cheese. Continue southwest along Queen Street West to browse independent boutiques, street art, and galleries.
In the evening, head to College Street for cocktails at Bar Raval or Bar Pompette before dinner at Michelin-starred Quetzal, known for its wood-fired Mexican cooking. Or try DaiLo, which blends French and Chinese influences.
Day 3:Drive to Tobermory via Owen Sound
If your schedule allows, look into Keeshig’s seasonal foraging walks and woodland dining experiences, or reserve a table for Naagan’s 12-course tasting menu.
Continue to Tobermory and check into SweetWater Bay Boutique Hotel, an adults-only property on the shores of Georgian Bay. If you arrive with daylight to spare, stretch your legs along the waterfront of Little Tub Harbour.
Day 4:Visit Bruce Peninsula National Park
Visit the Grotto, a natural sea cave within the limestone cliffs along Georgian Bay. Advance parking reservations are required for the Grotto from May through October, so plan ahead.
If time allows, walk along Singing Sands Beach at sunset. Round out the day with a pint and dinner at Tobermory Brewing Company or another local restaurant, then head back to SweetWater Bay Boutique Hotel for the night.
Day 5:Ferry to Manitoulin Island
Once ashore, drive to Rockgarden Terrace Resort, a lakeside retreat on Lake Mindemoya. Enjoy dinner at the Garden’s Gate, a seasonal restaurant housed in an antique farmhouse, where the menu features garden-grown and Ontario-sourced ingredients.
Day 6:Go on a Guided Tour of the Anishinaabek Communities of Manitoulin
On the Bebamikawe “Making Footprints” hike, Anishinaabek guides share teachings about medicinal plants and stories of encounters with voyageurs as you trace a section of the Bebamikawe Memorial Trail. Another favorite is the Anishinaabe culinary experience, where you prepare a traditional meal over an open fire.
In the afternoon, visit the Mishibinijima Art Gallery (open by appointment), founded by Anishinaabe artist James Simon Mishibinijima. View his Woodland-style paintings, including the Mishmountains series, which draws on Ojibwe legends.
In the evening, grab a table on the deck of North 46° Restaurant at the First Nations-owned Manitoulin Hotel & Conference Centre in Little Current. The menu highlights freshwater fish, wild game, and seasonal ingredients, and dinner comes with views of the North Channel and the La Cloche Mountains.
Day 7:Hike the Cup and Saucer Trail and Visit Bridal Veil Falls
Afterward, visit the Ojibwe Cultural Foundation in M’Chigeeng First Nation to walk through its museum and gallery, which highlight Anishinaabe language, art, history, and traditions. Check ahead for current exhibitions and craft workshops like moccasin-making and basket-weaving.
Stop at Bridal Veil Falls near Kagawong for a short walk to a 36-foot waterfall spilling over a limestone ledge, then head to Providence Bay. Pick up lunch from Lake Huron Fish & Chips and enjoy it near the sandy beach, a lovely spot to unwind after a morning of hiking. Return to Rockgarden Terrace Resort for your final evening on the island.
Day 8:Depart Manitoulin Island
To extend the trip, head to Killarney Mountain Lodge, which offers waterfront log cabins and easy access to Killarney Provincial Park’s hiking trails. Or detour to the Muskoka Lakes region (sometimes called the “Hamptons of the North”), where Prime Video’s Sterling Point was filmed, for a taste of Ontario’s summer cottage culture.