6 Lantern Festivals That’ll Brighten Your Life

Sky lanterns can be traced back thousands of years to the Eastern Han Dynasty in China (25–220 C.E.), when the bright, floating objects were used not only as light sources but also to relay important military signals across long distances. Today, however, the traditional lanterns hold a slightly lighter significance, as they’re commonly used to commemorate cultural and spiritual celebrations across Asia and in various destinations around the world with large populations of Asian descent. These astonishing lantern festivals from Vietnam to Hawaii find their roots in meaningful traditions—seek them out for some brightness in your life.

Photo by Christopher Yasuma/Shutterstock Lantern Floating Hawaii brings together over 40,000 people on the south shore of Oahu.

Lantern Floating Hawaii

Oahu, Hawaii

When: The next Lantern Floating Hawaii will take place on May 25, 2020.

Each Memorial Day on Oahu’s south shore, Lantern Floating Hawaii brings thousands of residents and visitors together on the beach to honor and remember their deceased loved ones. The island’s first festival, hosted by Shinnyo-en, an international Buddhist community, took place in 1999 at Keehi Lagoon. But since 2002, the festival has been held at Ala Moana Beach, a sandy stretch between Waikiki and downtown Honolulu. The ceremony begins with a series of traditional performances by local musical groups; a prayer led by the head of the Shinnyo-en community, Her Holiness Shinso Ito, follows. Then, participants send floating lanterns—meant to inspire remembrance, hope, and good fortune—into the Pacific Ocean as the sun sets.

Photo by Kobby Dagan/Shutterstock In Hoi An, the Full Moon Lantern Festival is celebrated on the 14th day of each lunar month when the moon is at its fullest and brightest.

Full Moon Lantern Festival

Hoi An, Vietnam

When: In 202o, the next Full Moon Lantern Festival celebrations in Hoi An take place on March 7, April 6, May 6, June 5, July 4, August 3, September 1, October 30, November 28, and December 28.

In Buddhist tradition, the full moon is considered an ideal time to meditate, reflect, observe rituals, and honor deceased ancestors. As part of this belief, the Full Moon Lantern Festival in Hoi An is held on the 14th day of the lunar calendar every month. At sundown, homes and businesses across the city turn off their electricity and allow lantern lights to illuminate the area. Locals and visitors can release lanterns onto the river, an act that is thought to bring happiness and health.

Photo by Eugene Ga/Shutterstock In Buddhist culture, releasing a floating lantern into the sky represents optimism and new beginnings.

Yi Peng Festival

Chiang Mai, Thailand

When: The next Yi Peng Festival is set to take place on October 31, 2020.

The idea behind this traditional festival stems from the belief that by sending the Buddha an offering into the sky, a person’s spirit can be cleansed and their misfortune can be healed. The Yi Peng Festival is celebrated across northern Thailand, but the biggest ceremony takes place in Chiang Mai each year.

During the event, which occurs on the “full moon day” during the second month of the Lanna lunar calendar (the 12th month of the Thai lunar calendar), thousands of rice paper lanterns called khom loi are released into the sky. The religiously significant lantern ceremony used to be for monks’ participation only, but today tourists can attend by purchasing highly coveted entry tickets, most of which are sold through authorized tourism agencies and typically cost about $300.

Photo by Shutterstock.com Loi Krathong celebrations, which coincide with the Yi Peng Festival in northern Thailand, take place more broadly across Thailand.

Loi Krathong

Thailand

When: Upcoming Loi Krathong celebrations will fall on October 31, 2020.