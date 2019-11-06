San Diego Neighborhoods You Shouldn’t Miss

Sprawled across 372 square miles with neighborhoods separated by hills and canyons, San Diego has a geography that has resulted in some far-flung districts with their own distinctive personalities. For a real slice of the city, venture outside of its more touristed areas like the Gaslamp Quarter and Seaport Village to explore these five neighborhoods.

Courtesy of Barrio Dogg Get a hot dog topped with pickled peppers. Or pomegranate seeds. Barrio Dogg does not serve boring weenies.

Barrio Logan

This low-key secret neighborhood is also San Diego’s most culturally distinctive one. Many who fled the Mexican Revolution in 1910 settled in this area southeast of downtown, and it has thrived as an epicenter for Latino and Mexican American culture since the 1920s. Chicano Park, a National Historic Landmark (and neighborhood pride and joy), features colorful murals by Mexican and Mexican American artists.

Visitors should seek out Las Cuatro Milpas for its house-made flour tortillas and crispy tacos filled with juicy shredded pork (the family-owned restaurant has been operating in Barrio Logan since 1933) and BasileIE for envelope-pushing art exhibitions.

Further down Logan Avenue, check out locally owned Barrio Dogg, a Mexican American comfort-food restaurant that serves creative hot dogs topped with fresh pomegranate seeds and smoked paprika.

At that end of the avenue, you’ll also find the Grand Artique, a cabinet of curiosities where the owner prefers to barter or trade for vintage jackets, silver coins, and Native American blankets.

Mission Hills

This upscale neighborhood, overlooking the city from a bluff, is home to stately houses and one of San Diego’s most historic sites, Presidio Park, where in 1769, Europeans established their first settlement on the California coast.

Visitors can learn about the history by visiting the park’s mission-style Junípero Serra Museum. Walk along palm tree-lined Sunset Boulevard, where the affluent homes on display include Italianate villas and colonial revival–style estates.

The neighborhood’s business district offers good coffee shops, bars, and restaurants, including Fort Oak,where diners can dig into zesty scallop aguachile (a raw seafood dish, like ceviche) or a rib eye dry-aged for 45 days.

Courtesy of Pigment A trip to North Park should include delving into eclectic shops and boutiques.

North Park

San Diego’s creative set continues to flock to North Park, named for its location northeast of Balboa Park. The quirky neighborhood has art walks, a lively bar scene, and some of San Diego’s best shopping along 30th Street and University Avenue.

Pigment’s eclectic inventory includes locally made kids’ clothes as well as camp-style place settings—and the results of the shop’s build-your-own terrarium bar make great souvenirs.

Aloha Beach Club stocks a line of made-in-Hawaii menswear—think slim-cut Aloha shirts and chino pants—as well as women’s clothing, home goods, and designer surfboards.

The Observatory, a restored 1939 movie theater, was repurposed to become one of San Diego’s best live music venues for bands like Sleater-Kinney and Lake Street Dive.

Photo by Annie Pearson In addition to the surf at Ocean Beach, you'll find restaurants, shops, and laid-back local culture.

Ocean Beach

No visit to San Diego would be complete without time spent on the beach, but some of the city’s coastal neighborhoods can feel more like spring break party spots than laid-back surf enclaves. Ocean Beach, on the other hand, has managed to maintain a classic, bohemian, SoCal vibe.