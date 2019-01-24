The Coolest Things to Do in Paris During Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week events take place biannually with Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter designer presentations devoted to Haute Couture, Womenswear, and Menswear.

It’s possible to experience the excitement of Paris Fashion Week without ever stepping foot inside a show.

When I moved to Paris in 2014, I envisioned myself watching models parade down the runway in the latest Chanel getups beneath the dome of the Grand Palais during Fashion Week. But a Parisian friend soon told me that unless I received an invitation or I was an accredited member of the media, there was no hope of getting inside the shows. I later learned there are plenty of ways for visitors to take part in the magic surrounding Paris Fashion Week, a sentiment echoed by Marissa Cox, a Paris-based influencer and founder of the fashion and lifestyle website Rue Rodier. “It’s a fun time to visit if you love people-watching,” says Cox, who can be found crisscrossing the city to get to various shows during Fashion Week. “There’s a real sense of excitement in the air.” Of course, travelers should note a few downsides of visiting the City of Light during its multiple fashion weeks (Menswear, Haute Couture, and Womenswear all take place biannually), including hard-to-snag restaurant reservations and scarce availability at the best hotels in Paris. Still, a little planning can result in a very memorable trip. Here’s how to experience the best of the French capital during Fashion Week, according to a seasoned sartorial expert. Hang out in the 1st arrondissement

