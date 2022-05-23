Where are you going?
Veladora Coastal Ranch

5921 Valencia Cir, Rancho Santa Fe, CA 92091, USA
Website
+1 858-759-6216
Veladora Coastal Ranch Del Mar California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 7:30am - 2:30pm
Tue - Sun 5:30pm - 9pm

Veladora Coastal Ranch

Tucked in a lush canyon perfumed with the smell of eucalyptus, Rancho Valencia Resort & Spa is one of the San Diego area’s most sublime getaways. Even if you’re not staying there, you can experience the magic by dining at the property’s signature restaurant, Veladora. Its hacienda-inspired dining room, with wrought-iron chandeliers and a Damien Hirst original, is a fine setting for enjoying dishes like a Chino Farm corn soup with vanilla popcorn and Alaskan king crab or a Brandt beef tomahawk steak for two served with duck-fat potato fondant, marinated ramps, and heirloom carrots. A deep wine cellar means an impressive selection of wines by the glass, from a chablis 1er Cru to an Andrew Rich pinot noir from the Willamette Valley.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

