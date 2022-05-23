Where are you going?
Haggo’s Organic Taco

1302 N Coast Hwy 101 #101, Encinitas, CA 92024, USA
Website
| +1 760-753-6000
Haggo’s Organic Taco Encinitas California United States

More info

Tue - Sun 11am - 8pm

Haggo’s Organic Taco

The spirit of Jacques Cousteau is very much alive at this Encinitas restaurant, which specializes in tacos filled with local fish, organic meat, and fresh vegetables. The Cousteau taco—featuring catch of the day (like California halibut) with cumin-lime crema, mango salsa, and cabbage slaw—should be in the running for San Diego’s best fish taco. Equally delicious are the Azul (grass-fed flank steak, caramelized onions, mushrooms, blue cheese, arugula, and cilantro) and the vegan Veronica Corningstone (red quinoa, sweet potatoes, garlic, Daiya vegan cheese, avocado, and cilantro). One look at the menu and it’s easy to tell the owner is a movie buff—many of the items are named after famous characters, from Ron Burgundy to Kelly Leak from The Bad News Bears.
By Casey Hatfield-Chiotti , AFAR Local Expert

