Delta Adds 3 New Direct Flights to Europe and Asia from the West Coast

The West Coast has long been Delta Air Lines’ quieter stronghold—strategic, but often overshadowed by the airline’s dominance in Atlanta and New York. Now, however, that’s starting to change.

With new international routes launching from Los Angeles and Seattle in 2026, including the return of nonstop service to Hong Kong and new links to Rome and Barcelona, as well as new Delta One lounges on the West Coast, Delta is doubling down on long-haul flights and positioning its western hubs as key global connectors.

Here’s what you need to know about Delta’s growing international footprint.

Delta’s new routes to Europe from Seattle

From Seattle, Delta will debut flights to Rome and Barcelona in May 2026. Service to Italy’s Rome Fiumicino Leonardo da Vinci Airport (FCO) begins May 6, operating four times weekly, while the route to Spain’s Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport (BCN) launches May 7 with three weekly flights. The routes will be seasonal, wrapping up in October, and both will be operated using Airbus A330-900neo aircraft, which are configured with 281 seats, including 29 Delta One suites, 28 Premium Select seats, and 224 economy seats.

The new European routes also intensify competition out of Seattle, where Alaska Airlines recently announced its own nonstop service to Rome. Delta’s expansion comes alongside its broader investment in the Seattle airport. On June 24, 2025, Delta opened its fourth Delta One lounge (after Boston, Los Angeles, and New York’s JFK), a 24,000-square-foot hideaway exclusively for business-class travelers, which features seated three-course meal service with dishes highlighting local ingredients (such as Dungeness crab cannelloni and wood-fired teriyaki steelhead trout), an open-air terrace, and views of Mount Rainier on clear days. The Delta One lounge sits atop a new Sky Club (marking the company’s 53rd Sky Club outpost), which offers self-service food islands, a premium bar, and shower suites. Both spaces are located in the airport’s A concourse.



Why visit Rome in 2026

Rome, which made the list of Afar’s top places to go in 2024, is still having a moment. Next year will mark the culmination of its Jubilee Year celebrations, and through January, the city will continue to host pilgrimage events, public art installations, and expanded museum programming. One of the most exciting unveilings of 2026 will arguably be the Grottino del Campidoglio, a vast network of ancient tunnels hidden beneath Capitoline Hill that has been closed for more than a century and is set to open to the public late in the year, complete with interpretive exhibits and guided tours. When visiting, travelers will have an enticing array of new luxury hotels to choose from, including Bulgari Hotel Rome, Six Senses Rome, the Rome Edition, and Palazzo Talia (named one of Afar’s best new hotels of 2025). As of this spring, the luxury rail experience La Dolce Vita Orient Express is transporting passengers back in time as they travel through several regions in the country, including Rome, on two- and three-day itineraries. And the hospitality group Orient Express’s first-ever hotel, La Minerva, has just opened in Rome as well.

Gaudí’s Sagrada Família basilica is set to be completed in 2026, more than 140 years after construction began. Photo by William Rudolph/Unsplash

Why visit Barcelona in 2026

In 2026, more than 140 years after construction first began, the famed Sagrada Família basilica in Barcelona by Catalan mastermind and architect Antoni Gaudí is finally expected to be completed. Next year also marks 100 years since the death of Gaudí. The monumental events will coincide with Barcelona’s designation as the UNESCO World Capital of Architecture in 2026, during which Gaudí and other famous architects and designers will likely be highlighted and celebrated in special exhibits, installations, and tours. While exploring the city, be sure to check into one of several new hotels, such as the glamorous new waterfront SLS Barcelona, and Borneta, a 92-room boutique property from lifestyle brand Miiro, located in Barcelona’s artsy El Born neighborhood. Cycling fans may want to consider a summer trip to the Spanish seaside city, as Barcelona hosts the Tour de France’s ceremonial and competitive start for the first time, in early July.

The Hong Kong Palace Museum opened in 2022 in the city’s West Kowloon Cultural District. Photo by William Rudolph/Unsplash

Delta’s return to Hong Kong from Los Angeles

Delta Air Lines is also set to relaunch year-round nonstop service between Los Angeles and Hong Kong (HKG) starting June 6, 2026, and will operate daily aboard an Airbus A350-900. Delta’s flagship aircraft for long-haul service, the planes are configured with 40 Delta First Suites, 40 Delta Premium Select recliners, 36 Comfort+ extra-legroom seats, and 159 economy seats.

The move to L.A. puts the airline back in one of the most competitive and strategically important markets in the Pacific (it acts as a vital gateway to Asia and the Pacific—with it, Delta will be able to connect to another 30-plus one-stop destinations). Now Delta is head-to-head with Cathay Pacific and United, both of which operate on the route. Delta last flew to Hong Kong in 2018 before cutting the service due to softer demand.



Why visit Hong Kong in 2026

After years of pandemic-related disruptions and shifting visitor patterns, Hong Kong has reemerged as a sought-after destination following a wave of new developments. The Kai Tak Sports Park—a mega-complex with a 50,000-seat stadium, restaurants, and shops—opened earlier this year and has already hosted major rugby tournaments, such as the Hong Kong Sevens. When it comes to the arts, the West Kowloon Cultural District has become a must-visit hub, with newer institutions such as the M+ Museum and the Hong Kong Palace Museum (which opened in 2021 and 2022, respectively) continuing to host major exhibitions. The Regent Hong Kong, a beloved hotel with Victoria Harbour views, recently reopened after a major renovation, while new offerings, including the Hopewell Hotel and Dorsett Kai Tak, have started welcoming guests within the last year.