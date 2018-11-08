The Best Places to Eat and Drink in Budapest

Budapest, Dob u. 15, 1074 Hungary

This very attractive sidewalk café in the Jewish district is a popular destination for dining as well as for relaxing during the day. The venue includes both an art gallery and theater, where events take place from September to May, along with a restaurant and coffee house. The food is an unusual and tastebud-tingling hybrid of Hungarian and Mediterranean – and the signature chicken with honey and garlic or the roast goose leg with steamed red cabbage is not to be missed. There’s live music every night from 7 p.m. and a klezmer concert every Friday at 7 p.m.