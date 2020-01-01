What To See And Do In Central Thailand

Often bypassed by tourists rushing to the mountains in the north or the beaches in the south, central Thailand is the country’s cultural heartland. Fed by the Chao Phraya River, the fertile plain north of Bangkok births much of the nation’s rice crop while towns such as Ayuthaya and Sukhothai were formerly capitals of once-mighty Thai kingdoms. Steeped in colorful history, the majestic ruins at both towns reward exploration by bike or by foot. Other highlights include the beach town of Hua Hin.