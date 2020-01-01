Where are you going?
What To See And Do In Central Thailand

Collected by Duncan Forgan , AFAR Local Expert
Often bypassed by tourists rushing to the mountains in the north or the beaches in the south, central Thailand is the country’s cultural heartland. Fed by the Chao Phraya River, the fertile plain north of Bangkok births much of the nation’s rice crop while towns such as Ayuthaya and Sukhothai were formerly capitals of once-mighty Thai kingdoms. Steeped in colorful history, the majestic ruins at both towns reward exploration by bike or by foot. Other highlights include the beach town of Hua Hin.
Bridge on the River Kwai

55 Moo 5 Tambol Wangkrajae Amphur, ตำบล วังกระแจะ อำเภอไทรโยค กาญจนบุรี 71150, Thailand
On a sunny day, it was difficult to imagine the death and destruction caused by bombers that destroyed the railway between Myanmar and Thailand on the River Kwai. Restored to carry mostly tourists to and fro' on short rides along the historic...
Erawan Museum

99 Tambon Bang Muang Mai, Amphoe Mueang Samut Prakan, Chang Wat Samut Prakan 10270, Thailand
Staircase inside of the second floor of the Erawan Museum in Bangkok, Thailand. The Erawan Museum is located in Samut Prakan Province (on the outskirts of Bangkok) and was built by Lek Viriyaphant, an eccentric Thai millionaire who was also...
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Thailand
While you're in Thailand, be sure to escape the colorful chaos of Bangkok and head toward the historic capital of Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage site. The best option to get there would be by train and they run frequently from Bangkok's...
Amphawa Floating Marketing

Amphawa, Amphawa District, Samut Songkhram 75110, Thailand
On the weekend, escape the bustle of central Bangkok for the Amphawa Floating Market, a bohemian trading post nestled along the Mae Khlong River canal network. Meander along the waterway and browse local crafts, retro kitsch, and delicious...
Hua Hin Hills Vineyard

1 Moo 9 Baankhok Chang Patana, Nong Plup, Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan 77110, Thailand
A full-day journey for food and wine lovers includes an elephant ride through Hua Hin Hills Vineyard followed by a culinary experience in The Sala for wine tastings with the vineyard’s sommelier and exquisite dishes prepared by The Peninsula...
Erawan National Park

Tha Kradan, Si Sawat District, Kanchanaburi 71250, Thailand
Famous for its seven-tiered waterfall, Erawan National Park is one of the most picturesque spots in Central Thailand. Be warned, however, it is no secret spot and it teems with visitors at weekends. Come during the week to se it at its best and...
