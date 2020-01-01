What to Do, See & Eat While in NYC for Governor's Ball
Collected by Samantha Juda , AFAR Contributor
List View
Map View
The area around The Standard is full of fun activities, great sights to see, and of course, wonderful food. Here are 25 things to do, see, and eat (all within a mile of your hotel) while you're in the area for Governor's Ball this summer.
Save Place
64 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
If you seek hearty, belly-busting comfort food in a fun, laid-back environment, you must try The Meatball Shop. Executive Chef and co-owner Dan Holzman has trained with culinary stars Eric Ripert, Wylie Dufresne and Jean Louis Paladin. General...
Save Place
210 10th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
For much of its history, the western edges of Manhattan neighborhoods like the West Village and Chelsea consisted of small manufacturing buildings and warehouses that served the piers on the Hudson River. Over time, those factories were replaced...
Save Place
75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
Between 15th and 16th streets on Ninth Avenue in Chelsea, the Chelsea Market is a food court with New York attitude. Its restaurants and shops sell Australian meat pies, banh mi, and lobster rolls. These are no fast-food chains—this is a place to...
Save Place
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
There are now 35 locations of Eataly, the massive Italian food hall, around the world, with 18 of them in Italy itself. The New York City one at Fifth Avenue and 23rd Street, which opened in 2010, was the first in the United States (it's been...
Save Place
403 W 13th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
While I am not usually one to go for the see-and-be-seen kind of places, the Spice Market was definitely the highlight of my last trip to New York City. And it's the kind of place where Kim Kardashian or Jennifer Lopez eat from time to time. Not...
Save Place
10 Morton St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Bosie's Tea Parlor is something of an unexpected find. Located on charming brownstone-studded Morton Street in the West Village, it's one part curated tea oasis, one part wild child in its dessert experiments. Skeptics may feel the title of the...
Save Place
510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Employees Only is a gem in New York City. Located in one of New York’s hippest neighborhoods on Hudson Street, it looks unassuming from the outside. You’ll find a forest green awning outside with white block letters that read “EO” and a statue of...
Save Place
185 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
We've been coming to Momoya for over three years and the only problem is more and more people are realizing this restaurant consistently delivers the best bang for your buck in Manhattan. Yes, I've decided to tell the world now that it's been...
Save Place
154 W 10th St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Three Lives bookstore in the historic West Village caters to serious book-lovers. The individually owned store and its employees are warm and full of character—it feels like you wandered into your best friend’s (large) library in which...
Save Place
99 Gansevoort St, New York, NY 10014, USA
For most of its history, the Whitney Museum, originally founded by Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney in 1931, was located on New York's Upper East Side, in the building that now houses the Met Breuer. In 2015, it reopened in a new, larger space designed...
Save Place
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
This rooftop brewery (yep, rooftop brewery!) is hidden above Eataly on 5th Ave. Find the secret elevator behind the pots and pans section and take it to the 14th floor. The bar/brewery is spacious and has a great view, plus it is the only cask ale...
Save Place
184 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011, USA
After walking all around the city, you'll definitely need a pick-me-up, and for that, there's no better place than Billy's Bakery. Baked from scratch daily, Billy's offers the most delicious cupcakes. The smell alone might be enough to win your...
Save Place
9 E 13th St, New York, NY 10003, USA
Joe is reliable coffee choice where the product is excellent and the service isn't snooty. The company prides itself on hospitality, is owned by a local family, and provides a much-needed dose of caffeine after a long day wandering through the...
Save Place
649 Washington St, New York, NY 10014, USA
Malatesta is one of the best Italian restaurants in New York: when it comes to the quality of the food and the value, it cannot be beat. It sits on the corner of Washington and Christopher Streets in the West Village, and during but winter months,...
Save Place
271 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014, USA
I have eaten a lot of pizza in my time, but Kesté is different. It's been been firing up serious, foodie-level delicious pizza on Bleecker Street since 2009. Owner Roberto Caporuscio was born and raised outside Naples, Italy, where he...
Save Place
18 Cornelia St #1, New York, NY 10014, USA
Authentic, savory, seasonal Provencal bistro dishes. Warm and welcoming service from familiar faces. A cozy atmosphere in a jewel box of a dining room. These are the reasons why I have come back to Le Gigot again and again over the years. The...
Popular Stories
- 1 Trending News Where Can Americans Travel Right Now?
- 2 Trending News When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?
- 3 Trending News U.S. Airports Will No Longer Screen International Arrivals for COVID-19
- 4 Air Travel These U.S. Airports Are Getting COVID-19 Testing Facilities
- 5 Gear Save Up to 50 Percent on Luggage During Away’s First Sale—Ever