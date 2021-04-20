Birreria
200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
| +1 212-937-8910
Cask Ales at La BirrerriaThis rooftop brewery (yep, rooftop brewery!) is hidden above Eataly on 5th Ave. Find the secret elevator behind the pots and pans section and take it to the 14th floor.
The bar/brewery is spacious and has a great view, plus it is the only cask ale brewery in the US (meaning beer is brewed in small batches, aka casks, and served at room temp). The beer is great and I'd highly recommend it for a night out in the city.
almost 7 years ago
