Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Birreria

200 5th Ave, New York, NY 10010, USA
Website
| +1 212-937-8910
Cask Ales at La Birrerria New York New York United States
On Top of the World: NYC New York New York United States
Cask Ales at La Birrerria New York New York United States
On Top of the World: NYC New York New York United States

Cask Ales at La Birrerria

This rooftop brewery (yep, rooftop brewery!) is hidden above Eataly on 5th Ave. Find the secret elevator behind the pots and pans section and take it to the 14th floor.

The bar/brewery is spacious and has a great view, plus it is the only cask ale brewery in the US (meaning beer is brewed in small batches, aka casks, and served at room temp). The beer is great and I'd highly recommend it for a night out in the city.
By Ashley S

More Recommendations

Paul and Michelle Shappirio
almost 7 years ago

On Top of the World: NYC

If you want a remarkable view of the top of the Empire State Building, head to Birreria, a rooftop brew pub above the famous Eataly marketplace in the Flatiron District. While snacking on a wide array of salumi and cheese and sipping a cold, frothy beer or a tall glass of wine, you can gaze at the top of the Empire State building as it reaches high into the clouds above.
Original parkhyatt ny auddev.png?1474052743?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30