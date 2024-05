A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author

Having chosen The Omni Grove Park Inn as the backdrop for her award-winning novel, it’s no surprise that Clapsaddle recommends staying at the property, which she says is “a place thick with history.” Rooms 441 and 443, where F. Scott Fitzgerald stayed, have views of the courtyard. Literary fans will also delight in the recently opened boutique hotel, Zelda Dearest , that stylishly pays homage to American novelist Zelda Fitzgerald in the South Slope area. For lodging in the city center, try the Aloft Asheville Downtown According to Clapsaddle, the Omni has something for everyone, including kids. Her oldest, 15, enjoys trying to spot A-list celebrity guests and her 11-year-old loves the National Gingerbread Competition, which Clapsaddle will host for the third year in a row. Festivities begin in November with holiday-themed decorations throughout the property and signature hot chocolate and craft brews served from a life-sized gingerbread house in the library.After you check in, work up an appetite along a route favored by the author: the lightly trafficked Sunset Trail , which meanders through the resort’s 150 acres canopied with trees. Another option is a self-guided audio walking tour. Available from the concierge to guests and non-guests alike, the 45-minute tour dives into the hotel’s construction, the collection of arts and crafts furniture (among the largest in the country), and some of its most notable guests.At the end of the day, settle in for nature’s evening finale with one of Asheville’s finest hand-crafted old-fashioneds on the aptly named Sunset Terrace , followed by a meal at nearby ELDR . Clapsaddle, a fan of its breakfast and dinner, suggests ordering the Radiatori Bolognese.