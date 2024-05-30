A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author

Writer Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle lives just west of Asheville, North Carolina and has the kind of local knowledge that lends richness and depth to her storytelling—and makes her a perfect guide for a visit here. That perspective also helped her debut book, Even As We Breathe (the first novel published by an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians citizen), earn a spot among NPR’s Best Books of 2020, among other literary awards.
As fans of her work can attest, Clapsaddle’s strong sense of place roots her characters in environments—including the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cherokee, and Asheville—that at once feel palpable and inviting. Experience these same inspiring Asheville landscapes when you enjoy some of her favorite activities including mountain biking on local trails and hiking some of the world’s oldest mountains. Then follow your adventures by dining at her most beloved restaurants.
ItineraryPLAN YOUR TRIP
Day 1:Living History at The Omni Grove Park Inn
According to Clapsaddle, the Omni has something for everyone, including kids. Her oldest, 15, enjoys trying to spot A-list celebrity guests and her 11-year-old loves the National Gingerbread Competition, which Clapsaddle will host for the third year in a row. Festivities begin in November with holiday-themed decorations throughout the property and signature hot chocolate and craft brews served from a life-sized gingerbread house in the library.
After you check in, work up an appetite along a route favored by the author: the lightly trafficked Sunset Trail, which meanders through the resort’s 150 acres canopied with trees. Another option is a self-guided audio walking tour. Available from the concierge to guests and non-guests alike, the 45-minute tour dives into the hotel’s construction, the collection of arts and crafts furniture (among the largest in the country), and some of its most notable guests.
At the end of the day, settle in for nature’s evening finale with one of Asheville’s finest hand-crafted old-fashioneds on the aptly named Sunset Terrace, followed by a meal at nearby ELDR. Clapsaddle, a fan of its breakfast and dinner, suggests ordering the Radiatori Bolognese.
Day 2:A Day of Hiking, Starring Mount Pisgah
As the sun begins to drop, head back into town for a beer at Asheville’s first craft brewery, Highland Brewing Company. Order the Clapsaddle-approved Cold Mountain (a seasonal spiced winter ale with notes of vanilla, hazelnut, dark fruit, and cinnamon) or a golden, crisp pilsner.
Day 3:Mountain Trails and Delicious Eats
Post-hike, you’re likely to find Clapsaddle recharging back in Asheville with a scoop of French Broad Chocolate Lounge’s made-from-scratch vanilla ice cream. Vanilla in a chocolate lounge? Yes, she insists, and encourages you to savor some of their artisanal truffles, too.
Clapsaddle hopes you’ve saved enough energy for the evening for a pre-show dinner at Red Ginger Dimsum and Tapas (she recommends their dim sum and pork buns). It’s near Rabbit Rabbit, one of Asheville’s most popular outdoor concert venues, where she recently saw one of her favorite artists, Jason Isbell. Her other top venues include the intimate Asheville Music Hall and the larger Harrah’s Cherokee Center Arena for live acts like Noah Kahan and Bonnie Raitt, both on tap for 2024.
Day 4:A Night Out on the Town
Complete your day with a meal at one of Clapsaddle’s favorite restaurants, Bone and Broth, where she recently had a “life-changing” chocolate brownie. Post-meal, settle into a seat at The Crow and Quill, a speakeasy-style bar downtown that also gets a nod from Clapsaddle for their local live jazz nights and extensive whiskey collection. (More than 700 to choose from will satisfy even the most knowledgeable aficionado.)
Day 5: Day Trip to Black Mountain and Montreat
The fun doesn’t stop after the ride (or hike). You can relive your adventure, dirt and all, while sipping a cold beer alfresco in the WNC Outdoor Collective’s courtyard. Part gear store, part restaurant, it’s the kind of place where a little mud on your clothes is a conversation starter and you’re likely to leave with a new friend or two (and maybe a new trucker hat or ENO hammock, both locally produced goods). Black Mountain’s Pure and Proper is one of Clapsaddle’s favorite spots for an evening date night, followed by an Aztec cone (chocolate infused with cinnamon and cayenne pepper) at the locally owned Hop Ice Cream.
“There is always something new to see, smell, and experience in Asheville,” says Clapsaddle. She makes a strong case for tacking on an extra day to either end of your trip, particularly during the week when crowds are fewer in number, and you can take your experiences in at a slower pace.
