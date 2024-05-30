A Trail-to-Town Adventure in Asheville with a Local Author

Writer Annette Saunooke Clapsaddle lives just west of Asheville, North Carolina and has the kind of local knowledge that lends richness and depth to her storytelling—and makes her a perfect guide for a visit here. That perspective also helped her debut book, Even As We Breathe (the first novel published by an Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians citizen), earn a spot among NPR’s Best Books of 2020, among other literary awards.

As fans of her work can attest, Clapsaddle’s strong sense of place roots her characters in environments—including the Blue Ridge Mountains, Cherokee, and Asheville—that at once feel palpable and inviting. Experience these same inspiring Asheville landscapes when you enjoy some of her favorite activities including mountain biking on local trails and hiking some of the world’s oldest mountains. Then follow your adventures by dining at her most beloved restaurants.