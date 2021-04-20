HomeTravel GuidesNew YorkNew York City

Employees Only

510 Hudson St, New York, NY 10014, USA
http://employeesonlynyc.com/

More Recommendations

Fri Jul 18 03:41:25 EDT 2014

NYC's Best: Employees Only

This West Village “speakeasy” was a great choice for celebrating a 30th birthday. Hidden behind a neon psychic sign and very intimidating bouncer, Employees Only has an impressive creative cocktail list. I recommend the West Side and the Ginger Smash. Although the menu is limited, the bone marrow poppers and oriecchiette pasta were excellent, and the oysters on the half shell were combined with the candle from our table to serve as a great birthday cake! (Pictures on my blog, Jetset Duet.) The place is small, and it gets quite crowded at the bar, with a classic West Village feel. Reservations are strongly recommended. Even with a reservation, get there early. A few of our friends had trouble getting in when they met us after dinner.

Information on this page, including website, location, and opening hours, is subject to have changed since this page was last published. If you would like to report anything that’s inaccurate, let us know at notification@afar.com.

Nearby highlights
The Battery
The Battery
June 17, 2024 11:23 AM
The Ritz Carlton San Francisco
The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco
June 10, 2024 12:37 PM
The Jay Hotel in San Francisco
The Jay Hotel
June 03, 2024 05:05 PM
Las Alcobas
Alila Napa Valley
May 29, 2024 12:27 PM
Lake Austin Spa Resort
Lake Austin Spa Resort
January 31, 2024 12:15 AM
open-uri20130828-10129-1w1uka2
Sparkman Wharf
January 22, 2024 10:07 PM
slide_w18_1.jpg
221 South Oak
January 22, 2024 09:49 PM
170671d4383cb94950b03bf71ea865cb.jpg
Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite
November 29, 2023 04:58 PM
11-3968-Hale-Ohia-Rd._041._ID-_.jpg
Volcano Village Estates
November 20, 2023 08:17 PM
Leon's Fine Poultry and Oyster Shop
Leon’s Fine Poultry & Oyster Shop
November 11, 2023 12:36 PM
9ab6e7a9568f8bfa153ec755b7d66599.jpg
Husk Charleston
November 11, 2023 12:32 PM
Man walking past Ben's Chili Bowl
Ben’s Chili Bowl
November 10, 2023 07:33 PM
059e42a74c2c207ee7e5173def98e991.jpg
Mission Dolores Park
November 01, 2023 12:09 PM
GHIR-steelblue-nightlights-20131108.jpg
Ghirardelli Square
November 01, 2023 11:18 AM
f2452d4cd400c374a86d9eee86cf6e41.jpg
Tosca Cafe
November 01, 2023 11:14 AM
open-uri20140812-6743-k2o77w
1 Hotel San Francisco
November 01, 2023 01:15 AM
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
Hot air balloons taking flight in the morning
Where to Go in Fall
6 of the Prettiest Outdoor Experiences You Can Have This Fall
July 31, 2024 05:20 PM
 · 
Chloe Arrojado
Community-based tourism destinations give local communities the power to curate authentic trips for travelers.
Sustainable Travel
Hike, Stay, and Make Cheese With Local Residents on These International Trips
July 31, 2024 02:59 PM
 · 
Hannah Singleton
A wooden cabin-like building in a clearing surrounded by trees with a deer in the foreground
Hotel News + Openings
A Japanese Outdoor Brand Debuted Its Glamping Concept in the U.S. We Got a First Look.
July 31, 2024 12:20 PM
 · 
Naomi Tomky
A full moon over the mountains and the Columbia River in Oregon's Columbia River Gorge
Hiking + Cycling
This Scenic Stretch Outside Portland, Oregon, Offers Wildflowers, Waterfalls, and More
July 31, 2024 12:02 PM
 · 
Alex Schechter
JetBlue plane landing with a city skyline in the background
Air Travel News
JetBlue Just Announced Big Changes to Its Route Network. Here’s What to Know.
July 31, 2024 07:35 AM
 · 
Bailey Berg
Tapasake restaurant at One Za'aabeel, where SIRO One Za'abeel is located, overlooks the longest suspended infinity pool in the United Arab Emirates and has views of the Dubai skyline.
Stay Here Next
Dubai’s Latest Innovation: A Luxury Hotel For Fitness Lovers
July 30, 2024 05:06 PM
 · 
Nicola Chilton
Load More