This West Village “speakeasy” was a great choice for celebrating a 30th birthday. Hidden behind a neon psychic sign and very intimidating bouncer, Employees Only has an impressive creative cocktail list. I recommend the West Side and the Ginger Smash. Although the menu is limited, the bone marrow poppers and oriecchiette pasta were excellent, and the oysters on the half shell were combined with the candle from our table to serve as a great birthday cake! (Pictures on my blog, Jetset Duet.) The place is small, and it gets quite crowded at the bar, with a classic West Village feel. Reservations are strongly recommended. Even with a reservation, get there early. A few of our friends had trouble getting in when they met us after dinner.