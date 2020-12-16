What To Do In and Around The Savoy, London
Collected by Laura Holt , AFAR Contributor
Walking into the Front Hall of The Savoy feels like a quintessentially English experience – designed to make tourists (and local Londoners) swoon.
Save Place
Strand, London WC2R 0EZ, UK
Having built the Savoy Theatre, English agent Richard D’Oyly Carte opened a nearby hotel in 1889 to accommodate the wealthy American patrons who came to see the celebrated Gilbert & Sullivan operas. In the years following, the hotel...
Save Place
Strand, London WC2R 0EZ, UK
The award-winning Beaufort Bar toasts its history as a cabaret stage by hosting burlesque evenings on the first Sunday of the month—what’s in addition to a line-up of nightly live music acts. A fine way to soak up the art deco atmosphere is over...
Save Place
Victoria Embankment, London WC2N 6NU, UK
With its prime location on the banks of the River Thames, The Savoy makes an ideal base for getting to know the British capital. One way to start is by walking along the waterside Embankment promenade, ticking off both historic landmarks and new...
Save Place
Bow St, London WC2E 9DD, UK
Culture fans staying at The Savoy may struggle with where to direct their attention first: the theatres of London’s West End are on your doorstep, and Covent Garden’s resplendent Royal Opera House around the corner. The National Gallery is on the...
Save Place
Whitehall, Westminster, London SW1A, UK
Covent Garden’s luxury boutiques and designer shops are just on the doorstep of The Savoy and, offering up every imaginable retail permutation, Regent Street, Bond Street, and Oxford Street form London’s celebrated shopping trifecta. Historic...
Save Place
63-64 Frith St, Soho, London W1D 3JW, UK
You could live a lifetime in London without exhausting all its restaurants—and you’re in the right spot to give it a go. The dining scene in the British capital is booming, with an ever-growing number of Michelin stars and international...
Save Place
London SW1A 2BJ, UK
No trip to London is complete without a stroll through the city’s manicured green spaces. Start in St James’s Park, home to four pelicans, which are fed beside Duck Island each afternoon. The tradition of pelicans in this park dates back to 1664,...
