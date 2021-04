Westminster Abbey

It is easy to spot the majestic Big Ben on walking out of the Westminster Metro station. The clock tower boasts of the world's largest four-faced chiming clock. One of London 's most recognized landmarks, the Big Ben has featured in dozens of films and TV shows based in London . Spend your time examining its intricate exterior as you wait for the clock to strike the hour-its chiming is priceless. The adjoining Houses of Parliament offer a peek into Britain's colourful history. Opt for a guided tour that takes visitors around The House of Commons, The House of Lords, and the Queen's Robing Room.