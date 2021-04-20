Westminster Abbey
20 Deans Yd, Westminster, London SW1P 3PA, UK
| +44 20 7222 5152
Westminster AbbeyWilliam and Kate’s wedding brought a 21st-century focus to this 700-year-old abbey, which is built on the same spot as a Benedictine monastery enlarged by Edward the Confessor in the 1040s. The site of every coronation since 1066, it boasts an ornate Gothic architecture that gives it a statuesque presence, dominating Parliament Square; it’s easy to combine with a visit to Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament next door.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Explore The City Of Westminster
It is easy to spot the majestic Big Ben on walking out of the Westminster Metro station. The clock tower boasts of the world's largest four-faced chiming clock. One of London's most recognized landmarks, the Big Ben has featured in dozens of films and TV shows based in London. Spend your time examining its intricate exterior as you wait for the clock to strike the hour-its chiming is priceless. The adjoining Houses of Parliament offer a peek into Britain's colourful history. Opt for a guided tour that takes visitors around The House of Commons, The House of Lords, and the Queen's Robing Room.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
Chapel of the Lady
Westminster Abbey has seen the coronation of every British monarch since the 13th Century, except Edward V and Edward VIII. Henry VII's Chapel or the Lady was completed in 1519. A pair bronze gates displaying Tudor badges stand at the entrance. No photography allowed inside but take all the photos you want outside.
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago
The Cloister at Westminster Abbey
The Cloisters at Westminster Abbey, London, England. Photography is forbidden in the Abbey but allowed in the garden. The present Cloisters were begun in the 13th century, when Henry III's church was being built, and they were finished in the late 14th century. If you only want to see this part of the Abbey, it's free of charge. Off season is the best time to visit London.
almost 7 years ago
Westminster Abbey, London
The famous Westminster Abbey is a must-go place in London. It's where the recent Royal wedding taking place in 2011. As their own website described: "Kings, queens, statesmen and soldiers; poets, priests, heroes and villains - the Abbey is a must-see living pageant of British history."
almost 7 years ago
London Icons
One bright sunny morning in London I stepped out of the underground and was greeted by this sight. There are few images in England more recognizable than the Big Ben clock at Westminster or a sign for the Underground train system. When I saw the two of them line up so perfectly, I had to stop and take it in for a moment. From there, it's a quick walk to Trafalgar Square, Downing St, Piccadilly, Buckingham Palace and the London Eye.
almost 7 years ago
Westminster Abbey
It may seem touristy and overdone, but this was my favorite place in all of England. It was my favorite church in 5 weeks exploring Europe. It beat St. Patrick's, Notre Dame & Sacre Coeur. The audio tour was incredible & informative. The church itself is magnificent and it's history - in my opinion - is unmatched.
almost 7 years ago
Westminster Abbey at sunset
Evening glow on London
over 5 years ago
Westminster Abbey
Close to the Palace of Westminster is the Westminster Abbey. This Gothic Church is spectacular in every way. The beautiful and intricate architecture makes it a marvelous sight. But the solemn purpose of the abbey makes it a site of unparalleled importance in world history. Book online Westminster Abbey And The Changing Of The Guard tour
AFAR Staff
over 4 years ago
Westminster Abbey
Have you been here? Tell us about it below!
almost 7 years ago
Windows of the Westminster Abbey - London, UK
Beautiful arch and vault inside of the Westminster Abbey frames the colorful glass windows, and defines a small area when the sunlight cast through.