Wellcome Collection

183 Euston Rd, London NW1 2BE, UK
| +44 20 7611 2222
Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 10pm

Welcome to an Anatomy Lesson

Completely unique and always fascinating, the Wellcome Trust, not far from the British Library, is a free museum devoted to the marvels of the human body. It has regular exhibitions, taking sideways scientific looks at everything from the the anatomy of the brain to the secrets of sleep (and their exhibition on death was not remotely as morbid as it sounds). But it's worth a visit any time for its permanent collection, which combines clever hands-on exhibits that teach you about your own body with thoughtful artworks that reflect on the human condition—who knew your pancreas is halfway up your back? Plus it has a great cafe and bookshop.
Emma John

Clare Olivares
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago

Museum for the Incurably Curious

The Wellcome Collection is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon. Interesting exhibits that challenge perception of art & science. When I visited there was an exhibit on medicine in which artists & scientists collaborated to create unusual artworks. Great bookstore, cafe & restaurant on site. So interesting and it's free!!
Emma John
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Buy a Book on the Life Scientific

Whether you're into anatomy, or just the least bit curious about biology, your body, or life in general, the Wellcome Trust bookshop is full of fascinating volumes, from pop science to the truly academic. And once you've bought the book, you can settle down comfortably to read it in the cozy cafe. Score.

