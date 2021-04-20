Wellcome Collection 183 Euston Rd, London NW1 2BE, UK

Photo courtesy of Wellcome Collection More info Sun 11am - 6pm Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm Thur 10am - 10pm

Welcome to an Anatomy Lesson Completely unique and always fascinating, the Wellcome Trust, not far from the British Library, is a free museum devoted to the marvels of the human body. It has regular exhibitions, taking sideways scientific looks at everything from the the anatomy of the brain to the secrets of sleep (and their exhibition on death was not remotely as morbid as it sounds). But it's worth a visit any time for its permanent collection, which combines clever hands-on exhibits that teach you about your own body with thoughtful artworks that reflect on the human condition—who knew your pancreas is halfway up your back? Plus it has a great cafe and bookshop.