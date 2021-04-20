Wellcome Collection
183 Euston Rd, London NW1 2BE, UK
| +44 20 7611 2222
Photo courtesy of Wellcome Collection
Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 10pm
Welcome to an Anatomy LessonCompletely unique and always fascinating, the Wellcome Trust, not far from the British Library, is a free museum devoted to the marvels of the human body. It has regular exhibitions, taking sideways scientific looks at everything from the the anatomy of the brain to the secrets of sleep (and their exhibition on death was not remotely as morbid as it sounds). But it's worth a visit any time for its permanent collection, which combines clever hands-on exhibits that teach you about your own body with thoughtful artworks that reflect on the human condition—who knew your pancreas is halfway up your back? Plus it has a great cafe and bookshop.
AFAR Local Expert
about 4 years ago
Museum for the Incurably Curious
The Wellcome Collection is a wonderful place to spend an afternoon. Interesting exhibits that challenge perception of art & science. When I visited there was an exhibit on medicine in which artists & scientists collaborated to create unusual artworks. Great bookstore, cafe & restaurant on site. So interesting and it's free!!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Buy a Book on the Life Scientific
Whether you're into anatomy, or just the least bit curious about biology, your body, or life in general, the Wellcome Trust bookshop is full of fascinating volumes, from pop science to the truly academic. And once you've bought the book, you can settle down comfortably to read it in the cozy cafe. Score.