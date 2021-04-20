No Animals Allowed?

As a lover of history, I must admit that I teared up a little bit upon walking into the British Museum. Seeing the Rosetta Stone, ancient sarcophagi, and other worldly treasures prompted me to take a ton of pictures. One of the photos stood out because of its uniqueness: mummified cats! The two wrapped cats on the top shelf looked almost cartoonish. The British Museum is absolutely amazing both in its own architecture and in its displays. Animal mummies were something I had never seen before. In some ways, however, I'm not so sure us modern humans are that far off in our own worship of animals. (Guilty!)