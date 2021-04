Architect Norman Foster's addition to the British Museum in London is a sight to see. His "Great Court" transformed a courtyard space into the largest covered public square in Europe when it opened in 2000. The space was previously used by the museum's library department and had not been open to the public for 150 years. At the center of the courtyard is the Reading Room, which was inspired by the Pantheon in Rome . Also opened for the first time to the public in 2000, the Reading Room now houses a huge library and exhibition space. The glass and steel roof was designed and installed by computer, providing a high-tech juxtaposition against the classic stone architecture of the courtyard itself. Old and new, light and dark - your view of the Great Court was designed to continuously shift and change as you walk around the space. P.S. For fans of Norman Foster, be sure to check out the fascinating documentary, "How Much Does Your Building Weigh, Mr. Foster?".