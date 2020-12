The Big Three Museums at South Ken

These are the museums that all British children within schooltrip distance of London have visited at some point, and they're just as much fun for adults. The Natural History museum, Science Museum, and Victoria & Albert museum are clustered around the bottom of Exhibition Road where it meets Cromwell Road. Taking in all three in a day is possible, if daunting. Covering everything from prehistoric creatures to the latest space missions—via the art and design of Britain and her erstwhile empire—these three museums are Britain's answer to the Smithsonian, and a half day in them is enough to blow your mind with things you never knew. The Science Museum specializes in hands-on exhibits that are great for kids, and the dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum are a must.