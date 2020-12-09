Where are you going?
Natural History Museum

Cromwell Rd, South Kensington, London SW7 5BD, UK
+44 20 7942 5000
The Big Three Museums at South Ken

These are the museums that all British children within schooltrip distance of London have visited at some point, and they're just as much fun for adults. The Natural History museum, Science Museum, and Victoria & Albert museum are clustered around the bottom of Exhibition Road where it meets Cromwell Road. Taking in all three in a day is possible, if daunting. Covering everything from prehistoric creatures to the latest space missions—via the art and design of Britain and her erstwhile empire—these three museums are Britain's answer to the Smithsonian, and a half day in them is enough to blow your mind with things you never knew. The Science Museum specializes in hands-on exhibits that are great for kids, and the dinosaurs at the Natural History Museum are a must.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

Kelly Dawson
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

An Afternoon Visit to the Natural History Museum

On its own, the architecture of the Natural History Museum is enough of a reason to walk through its doors one afternoon. The stunning archways and staircases create a grand backdrop to equally impressive exhibits, and you could spend countless hours trying to see it all. My advice would be to choose two or three exhibits—such as the dinosaur exhibit and the Earth exhibit—so that museum fatigue doesn’t set in.

Not much of a museum fan? Come here around Christmas when an ice-skating rink is installed in the building’s shadow.
Armida Trentino
over 5 years ago

The Natural History Museum in London

The Natural History Museum in London is of the largest of its kind in the world. It contains the most impressive and well-preserved objects of natural historical importance in the world. It is a great place to take children and help them learn.

Must visit this amazing tourist attraction in London with 5 days in London itinerary plan
Jorge Garcia
over 6 years ago

Natural History Museum

The vaulted Central Hall....

