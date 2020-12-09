An Afternoon Visit to the Natural History Museum

On its own, the architecture of the Natural History Museum is enough of a reason to walk through its doors one afternoon. The stunning archways and staircases create a grand backdrop to equally impressive exhibits, and you could spend countless hours trying to see it all. My advice would be to choose two or three exhibits—such as the dinosaur exhibit and the Earth exhibit—so that museum fatigue doesn’t set in.



Not much of a museum fan? Come here around Christmas when an ice-skating rink is installed in the building’s shadow.

