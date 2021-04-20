Where are you going?
Coram's Fields

93 Guilford Street
A London Park Just for Kids

There's nowhere more exclusive in London than Corams Fields—because this is the one square in the city where adults aren't allowed, unless they're accompanied by a child. A seven-acre park and playground, funded by charity for the past 80 years to keep a sanctuary in the middle of town where kids can play safely, this is a great stop off if you're heading into or out of the West End with your family. There's a city farm, a paddling pool, a cafe, and events throughout the year.
By Emma John , AFAR Local Expert

