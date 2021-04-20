Apsley House

Visit the Duke of Wellington's Home
Famously given the address No 1, London when it was first built on the north side of Piccadilly, the Duke of Wellington's former home is one of the few Georgian houses in London that still stands alone. From Hyde Park Corner you see it in all its grandeur, and a visit inside (it's operated by English Heritage) brings you face to face with an extensive collection of 18th- and 19th-century art. Personally, Most interesting are the cases displaying some of Wellington's personal affairs—including weapons, military medals, and armor. He is one of England's most famous military leaders and hero, and you shouldn't leave the country without learning about him.