With Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in the background one feels quite on top of the world. We were quite fortunate to be friends with the late Richard, Lord Acton, who spent half a year doing his duty in London and the other half of the year in his adopted Iowa. On a couple of occasions we were his guests in the members' dining room for tea. When Lord Acton was called way to vote, he put us in the capable hands of an archivist who guided us up the tiny elevator of the Victoria tower. We entered a room filled to the max with historic documents. Richard had told the archivist to show us something that would interest these American friends. And that is how I came to be given a scroll of vellum. When I removed the "red tape" that encircled it, I found that I was holding the actual authentic, artifact ---- the Stamp Act ---so significant in English and American history. Look around London from the London Eye and find your own adventures. Who knows what YOU will find in this ---there are plenty to be had.